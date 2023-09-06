Currently there are a couple of franchises that Nintendo has forgotten, this is precisely because their games have not sold as the company would have expected, among the ranks we have Punch Out!, Golden Sun and obviously, F-Zero. Speaking of this latest racing saga, there would be a way for it to come back, or at least that’s been mentioned recently.

Through a recent interview, the producer of the game launched for Game Cube, Toshihiro Nagoshi, he spoke about his interest in returning to work in the franchise that has been quite important for his career. However, he gave a most obvious condition, and that is that Nintendo are interested in getting back on the slopes at Captain Falcon and company.

Here is what is mentioned:

This is a very nostalgic game title for me, and that’s when I learned how to create a high-quality game to satisfy a fan base. I learned a lot and if there was a chance I wouldn’t mind working on it again.

For now, the only way to play the most recent titles in the series is if they were purchased from the online store of Wii Ubecause there were those thrown in gameboy advanceas for f-Zero GXusers wait for it to have a relaunch as happened with Metroid Prime and more titles Game Cube.

Editor’s note: The truth should bring the return of this saga, the last thing we saw was the mini game of Nintendo Land and the tracks of Mario Kart 8. So, it is time for Nintendo to consider renewing the brand.