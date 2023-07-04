Takaya Imamura, a former developer of Nintendo who got to work on the series F-Zero , explained to the microphones of VGC why it was frozen and Mario’s house does not seem to want to dedicate some resources to it to revive it. The main reason would be Mario Kart 8 Deluxe i.e. the enormous success of the Mario racing series, which would make it unlikely that another racing game would be launched that could overlap with it.

F-Zero will not come back

The F-Zero series has been frozen for years

More precisely, a Imamura it has been asked why the F-Zero series receives much less attention than others, such as that of Star Fox, whose success is not much greater anyway. The veteran developer then replied:

“I think it’s because Mario Kart is Nintendo’s most popular racing game and a new F-Zero would cost a fortune. I get the impression that Miyamoto-san is really fond of Star Fox.”

In short, the stratospheric success of the Mario Kart series, in particular of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch, would prevent the arrival of a new F-Zero, which in itself would cost too much. Of our own we have no trouble believing in Imamura’s thesis, given that launching an F-Zero, with the lengthening of the life of the last Mario Kart, for Nintendo would be equivalent to competing alone.

Impossible to say whether the F-Zero series is completely dead or if in the future we will have any hope of seeing it return (in the world of video games it can never be said, given that titles such as Zool, Bubsy or the future Croc have also found their way onto the market). For now there is really nothing on the horizon and even the rumors about it are rare and not at all reliable. Fans can only wait.