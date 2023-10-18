F-Zero 99: three new tracks and the King League arriving tomorrow with an update

F-Zero 99 will update tomorrow, October 19, 2023, with a new one update which introduces three tracks and the King League to the contents of the game, which therefore expands even further compared to what we saw at launch just a few weeks ago.

In this case, the additions are represented by additional tracks and another league in which to try to challenge other players, thus making F-Zero 99 wider in terms of choices offered to users subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online.

In this case, in addition to the introduction of the King League as a league in which to try out the Grand Prix mode, these are the new tracks that will be added to F-Zero 99 with tomorrow’s update: