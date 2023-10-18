F-Zero 99: three new tracks and the King League arriving tomorrow with an update

F-Zero 99 will update tomorrow, October 19, 2023, with a new one update which introduces three tracks and the King League to the contents of the game, which therefore expands even further compared to what we saw at launch just a few weeks ago.
In this case, the additions are represented by additional tracks and another league in which to try to challenge other players, thus making F-Zero 99 wider in terms of choices offered to users subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online.
In this case, in addition to the introduction of the King League as a league in which to try out the Grand Prix mode, these are the new tracks that will be added to F-Zero 99 with tomorrow’s update:
- Mute City III
- Red Canyon II
- Fire Field
F-Zero in battle royale style
Recall that F-Zero 99 is free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, through an initiative similar to that previously seen with Tetris 99, Super Mario Bros. 35 and Pac-Man 99.
It is a reinterpretation of the futuristic racing game that debuted on Nintendo Switch, with a particular twist. In line with the other titles in the “99” series, also in this case we are faced with a multiplayer style battle royalewhich pits us against dozens of other players in a free-for-all battle, until only the most skilled player remains standing.
You can learn more about this interesting title for Nintendo Switch in our review of F-Zero 99.
