Nintendo announced that starting today all subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online will be able to have fun with a new title: F-ZERO 99. It is a reinvented version of the classic first chapter of the franchise, released on SNES in 1990, which will see us participate in online races against 98 other players at the same time. The title has undergone a graphic restyle compared to its original counterpart, and will also include many possibilities for customizing our vehicle.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for F-ZERO 99wishing you a good viewing as always!

F-ZERO 99 Warm up your engine and get ready to drive like you’ve never driven before, because with 98 rivals on the track you have no margin for error. F-ZERO 99 brings the tracks and cars from the Super NES original into thrilling, high-speed multiplayer racing. Your energy gauge is the key to reaching first place: if it becomes completely empty, your race ends. But if you like risk, you can sacrifice some of your energy to get a temporary boost. This title is compatible with the Super NES controller, available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members, allowing you to relive your career as an F-ZERO pilot in an authentic way. Additionally, completing certain objectives while racing will unlock various customization options for your car. Compete for first place in F-ZERO 99, available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members starting today.

Source: Nintendo