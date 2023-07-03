European Regional Formula, Spa-Francorchamps – Race 1 (Top-5)

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Raphael Camara Press 32:40.267 2 Tim Tramnitz R-Ace +0.788 3 Martinius Stenshorne R-Ace +1.712 4 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press +2.289 5 Lorenzo Fluxa Press +2.952

Race-1: first joy for Camara

The weekend of the round of Spa-Francorchampsthe fourth of the 2023 season, ended pretty much perfectly for the team Pressalmost always the protagonist in all the sessions held on the historic circuit of the Ardennes, which also hosted the 75th edition of the 24 Hours of Spa. The first demonstration was offered by the Brazilian Raphael Camarawhich after conquering the first pole position in this category, however valid for Race-2, he subsequently reached the top step of the podium also in Race-1, also here for the first time. The 2022 Italian Formula 4 champion and member of the Ferrari Driver Academy managed to take the lead at the start after overtaking poleman Tim Tramnitz, keeping the latter and championship leader Martinius Stenshorne at a distance, who then finished third . Nothing to do for the other Prema talent, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who however made up for it in the next round, but without celebrations.

Spa-Francorchamps, Race 2 (Top-5)

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press 9 rounds 2 Tim Tramnitz R-Ace +0.721 3 Joshua Durksen Arden +1.578 4 Hadrien David ART Grand Prix +2.824 5 Raphael Camara Press +3.170

Antonelli wins in a tragic day

Up until Camara’s success, all the conditions were in place for him and for Prema to be able to celebrate the victory, something that would have been completely out of place and decidedly disrespectful at the end of Race-2. The team from Grisignano di Zocco has in fact achieved an encore this time with Andrea Kimi Antonelliwhich after various attempts in the previous tests has finally achieved the goal of the first victory in European Regional Formula. However, a result that took second place to what happened one lap from the end, in a race which was also carried out in conditions of heavy rain. After making a splendid overtaking on Tramnitz, the marshals let the Safety Carwith the safety car that has left the track to be carried out regularly the last lap. In conditions made prohibitive by bad weather, at the exit of the Raidillon the drama took place with the MP Motorsport’s spin Dilano Vant’T Hoff, remained dangerously still in the middle of the track. The innocent Adam Fitzgerald could do nothing to avoid the Dutchman’s single-seater, hit full and sideways at high speed in an accident which, due to the location of the track and the dynamics of the impact, unfortunately recalled the one that took his life to Antoine Hubert in F2 in 2019. After the immediate interruption of the race, Van’T Hoff’s conditions immediately seemed desperate, with the young driver who unfortunately passed away at the medical center of the racetrack just 18 years of age.

Next appointment

In a climate of profound sadness, the European Regional Formula will be back on track already from 7 to 9 July for the second of the three seasonal appointments in Italy, and in this case al Mugello. With the victory of Antonelli and the 17th place of Stenshorne in Race-2, the rider from Bologna reduced his disadvantage from the Norwegian in the general standings to 5 pointswith the opportunity to aim for the leadership of the championship in the home round for him and his team, all without forgetting the figure of the late Van’T Hoff.