The career of Raphael Camara is ready to take another step for the season 2023when he will make his debut in Formula Regional by Alpine. The 17-year-old Brazilian, who joined the Ferrari Driver Academyit was in fact announced as new Prema driver for the championship. An excellent Christmas present, albeit a little early, for the young South American talent, returning from a 2022 that saw him engaged in the major Formula 4 series.

Vice-champion in the United Arab Emirates, Camara reached the podium of the general classification also in German and Italian F4, thus ensuring the confidence of the Italian team for Formula Regional. In this way, the Venetian house completes a valuable trio, composed by the Spanish Lorenzo Fluxa and, above all, from the Bolognese Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The latter, indicated as one of the best young drivers around, is also back from victory in the German and Italian F4, and he too is hard at work to make his debut in this category.

“I am extremely happy to be able to continue with Prema also in the adventure that will see me involved in the European Formula Regional Championship Camara said. it is a new category, but the fact that we can still count on one of the most historic teams in the preparatory formulas is a considerable value. We’ve known each other for a year but we’ve already competed in many races together, and this is in fact a very good starting point. I’ve already started my physical preparation and I’ve had the opportunity to test the new single-seater, so I can’t wait to line up at the starting line for the 2023 season. I thank the Ferrari Driver Academy, Prema Racing and my sponsors for the opportunity they gave me. It is given”. Enthusiasm also underlined by Rene Rosinteam principal of Prema: “Rafael proved to be really competitive on his single-seater debut, quickly winning races. Furthermore, he has made many improvements in 2022 and has proven that he is worthy of taking the step into a new challenging series. Being a rookie in Formula Regional will certainly not be easy, but I am sure that he will become an outstanding competitor and will make many more steps forward ”.