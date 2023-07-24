European Regional Formula, Le Castellet – Race 1 (Top-5)

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Alessandro Giusti G4 Racing 32:02.965 2 Sami Meguetounif MP Motorsports +2.155 3 Martinis Stenshorne R-ACE GP +3.051 4 Tim Tramnitz R-ACE GP +3.731 5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli PRESS +5.443

Race 1: first success for Giusti

The round of Le Castellet kicked off the second half of the 2023 European Regional Formula season, with the French public having the opportunity to immediately celebrate with the results of qualifying 1 and the subsequent race 1. Surprisingly, in fact, the pole position was conquered by Alessandro Giusti, a young driver of clear Italian origins but of transalpine nationality. The G4 Racing team driver then conducted a perfect performance also in the race, despite the Safety Car entering the track, maintaining the lead for all the laps of the race and winning the first career success in this competition. To make the French enthusiasts present in the grandstands of the ‘Paul Ricard’ circuit, which is hosting the sixth appointment on the calendar, even more enthusiastic, was also Sami Meguetounifwho thus scored a ‘Bleu’ brace in front of Martinius Stenshorne. The latter, thanks to the 3rd place and the fifth position of Andrea Kimi Antonellithus had the opportunity to extend the overall standings on the rider from Bologna, at least until the arrival of Race 2.

Le Castellet, Race 2 (Top-5)

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli PRESS 32:31,289 2 Esteban Masson Sainteloc Racing +4.438 3 Tim Tramnitz R-ACE GP +4.663 4 Martinius Stenshorne R-ACE GP +5.461 5 Alessandro Giusti G4 Racing +11.323

Race 2: the victory that is worth the leadership

After conquering the third pole position of the seasonthe 16-year-old of the Mercedes Junior Team actually repeated what Giusti did in Race 1, despite an attempt by another Frenchman to catch up as Esteban Masson during the first laps, with the latter then ‘surrendering’ to the higher pace of the Bolognese. Finally, Tramnitz completed the podium, but not his Norwegian teammate Stenshorne, with a fourth position crucial for the development of the general classification: thanks to these results, in fact, Antonelli can now enjoy, for the first time this season, the leadership of the championship with 187 total points, six more than those of its direct rival. A satisfaction that allows the Prema driver to face the long summer break in the best possible way, with Formula Regional returning to the track only at the weekend from 8 to 10 September at the Red Bull Ring, in Austria.