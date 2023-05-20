Antonelli: the victory vanishes at the start

Andrea Kimi Antonelli he started in pole position today in Race-1 of the second round of the European Regional Formula by Alpine staged on the Montmelò circuit in Barcelona. However, when the traffic lights went out, Tim Kramnitz who flanked the Prema and Mercedes standard bearer in the front row had a better sprint thus taking the lead of the race which was immediately interrupted with a red flag due to the accident in Turn-4 between the MP Motorsport drivers Sami Meguetonif and Dilano van t’ Hoff.

The restart was launched and not standing still with Kramnitz keeping the lead as Antonelli became more and more threatening from round to round. The Italian driver was very effective in the second sector, but the ‘launch’ on the straight with the two fast right-hand corners without going through the chicane (as will happen in two weeks in F1) has never seen Antonelli close enough to attempt the attack on the first esse down the pit straight.

The race was then definitively neutralized three minutes before the checkered flag. The peloton finished behind the Safety Car made necessary by Trident driver Owen Tangavelou going off the track in Turn-1. Third place for Kas Haverkort, Lorenzo Fluxa, Marcelo Capietto, Joshua Dufek, Martinius Stenshorne, Nikhil Bohra, Michael Belov and Laurens Vanthoor complete the points zone.

F. Regional 2023, Barcelona, ​​Race-1, the top ten at the finish line

1) Tim Kramnitz (R Ace GP)

2) Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Prema)

3) Kas Haverkort (Van Amersfoort Racing)

4) Lorenzo Fluxa (Prema)

5) Marcelo Capietto (RPM)

6) Joshua Dufek (Van Amersfoort Racing)

7) Martinius Stenshorne (R Ace GP)

8) Nikhil Bohra (Trident)

9) Michael Belov (G4 Racing)

10) Laurens Van Hoepen (Art Grand Prix)

The league standings

Kas Haverkort thanks to the 15 points guaranteed by third place he takes the lead in the standings with 50 points, one more than Martinius Stenshorne who with today’s seventh place rises to 49. In third position is Andrea Kimi Antonelli with 36 points, fourth place for Tim Kramnitz at 33. Tomorrow the German will start from pole position in Race-2 with Antonelli at his side who will try to take his revenge after what happened today. The two have the great opportunity to mend the standings on Haverkort and Stenshorne who will start from 13th and 16th respectively.