Immediately in Monza

Just one week after the last round held in Austria, the European Formula Regional will return to the track this weekend for the third to last round of the season. A special event especially for Italian enthusiasts, given the location of the event in Temple of Speed Of Monzawhich during the same weekend will also host other competitions such as the Italian GT Endurance Championship, the TCR Italy, the Euro 4 Championship, the Italian Sports Prototype Championship and the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia.

The great chance for Antonelli

A weekend therefore full of events in Monza, recently home to the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix and ready to welcome the third and final round on Italian soil in the European F. Regional after the previous tests in Imola and Mugello. An environment that will therefore be able to push and motivate further PRESS and especially Andrea Kimi Antonellijust off the podium in both races in Austria but still at the top of the drivers’ standings. In this way, the young Bolognese will have the great opportunity to extend further on Martinius Stenshorne, trailing by 33 points.

How to watch trials and races

While Friday will be the usual day dedicated to the two collective tests, the action on the track will come alive on Saturday, with the first qualifying session in the morning and the following Race-1, this time in the afternoon. Same thing, but with slightly earlier times compared to Saturday, as regards qualifying and race 2, both scheduled for Sunday. In all cases, the tests and races will be available in streaming on the official page YouTube of the competition or, alternatively, on ACI Sports TV (in streaming and on Sky channel 222) for the commentary in Italian.

Formula Regional Europea by Alpine – Monza 2023, program and TV times

SATURDAY 16 SEPTEMBER Qualifying Race 1 09:20 Race 1 3.45pm SUNDAY 10 SEPTEMBER Qualifying Race 2 08:30 Race 2 2.15pm