European Regional Formula, Mugello – Race 1 (Top-5)

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Martinius Stenshorne R-Ace 32:18.072 2 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press +2.091 3 Tim Tramnitz R-Ace +4.957 4 Kas Haverkort Van Amersfoort +5.479 5 Joshua Dufek Van Amersfoort +8.656

Race 1: Stenshorne dominates

One week after the accident that claimed the life of Dilano Van’T Hoff in Race 2 at Spa-Francorchamps, Formula Regional Europea by Alpine is back on track for the fifth round of the championship, which thus concluded the first part of this season. As a sign of mourning for the death of the 18-year-old driver, the weekend was held without the participation of the MP Motorsport team, which in recent days had announced its withdrawal in an official press release. In a climate still marked by the episode that cost the young Dutchman his life, the series has once again started the engines at Mugello, second of the three overall tests scheduled in Italy. The first part of the weekend rewarded the leader of the drivers’ standings Martinius Stenshornefirst author of pole position and subsequently dominator of Race 1. A victory that allowed the Norwegian of team R-Ace to slightly increase his lead on Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2nd at the finish line and the only driver capable of sustaining the pace of the winner while defending himself from the attacks of Tim Tramnitz’s other R-Ace at the start. Not even the entrance to the Safety Car questioned the leadership of Stenshorne, firmly in command of the race from the green light to the checkered flag.

Mugello, Race 2 (Top-5)

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press 31:57.208 2 Raphael Camara Press +1.373 3 Martinius Stenshorne R-Ace +1.755 4 Santiago Ramos RPMs +1.804 5 Kas Haverkort Van Amersfoort +2.654

Race 2: Antonelli wins and reopens the championship

A completely different story, however, in Race 2. After the splendid comeback made in Race 1 from eleventh to sixth position, Rafael Camara set the second fastest time in qualifying 2, contributing to a front row all Prema. In fact, his teammate Antonelli was in pole position, able not only to maintain the leadership at the start, but also and above all during the three restarts after the Safety Car entered the track. In fact, the Bolognese did not allow the Brazilian the opportunity to overtake decisively for victory, thus gaining his second hit in Formula Regional after the one obtained last week in Spa. The race of Stenshorne, 3rd at the finish but put under constant pressure by his pursuer Santiago Ramos. A placement that thus allowed Antonelli to reopen the challenge for the title: the 16-year-old member of the Mercedes Junior Team finds himself 2 points behind the Norwegianall a five races from the conclusion of the championship. The two pilots will find themselves against each other in the next round of Le Castelletscheduled from 21 to 23 July.