The great opportunity to close the accounts

After waiting almost a month since the last weekend in Monza, the European Regional Formula is finally ready to return to the track this weekend for the penultimate round of the championship Zandvoort. An event on which great attention will be focused, especially with regards to the fight for the leadership of the championship between Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Martinius Stenshorne. The Bolognese of PREMA leads the ranking with a total of 239 points, against the 196 of the Norwegian. A significant gap that could even decide the fate of the season with a round to spare.

The conditions

Antonelli, winner of four races and author of four pole positions, he could in fact become mathematical champion already in the Netherlands. A goal that is not impossible to achieve, but not easy to achieve either: in order to win in his first year in the category, the 17-year-old from the Mercedes Junior Team will have to end the weekend with a advantage of at least 8 points by his pursuer, therefore forced to recover in the standings and at the same time to defend himself from the return of Camara, Haverkort and Giusti. Otherwise, the championship will inevitably be decided the following week in Hockenheim.

How to watch trials and races

During the day on Friday, as usual, two collective test sessions will be held, an ‘appetizer’ for qualifying for Race 1 and this last event, both scheduled for Saturday 14 October. The same will happen the following day, in this case for qualifying for Race 2 and for the final round of the weekend in the afternoon. All sessions, except those on Friday, will be broadcast live and streamed on the official competition channel YouTube, but with commentary in English. For Italian enthusiasts, however, you will be able to watch the qualifications or the races on ACI Sports TValways streaming or on Sky channel 222.

Formula Regional Europea by Alpine – Zandvoort 2023, program and TV times

SATURDAY OCTOBER 14 Qualifying Race 1 10.10am Race 1 3.35pm SUNDAY 15 OCTOBER Qualifying Race 2 10.05am Race 2 3.45pm