It was a weekend with strong PREMA colors that took place in Monza and which marked the start of the 2022 season of the Formula Regional European. The Italian team, after a 2021 spent chasing, started the year by signing two victories in the two races of the weekend thanks to a Dino Beganovic and a Paul Aron who practically did nothing wrong.

The first race of the weekend in Monza, held in the rain, saw Dino Beganovic as the real protagonist. The PREMA driver, author of the pole, has never made a mistake and has always managed to keep the lead from the first to the last lap without ever committing any mistakes during the numerous restarts after the neutralizations with the safety car.

At the start Beganovic managed to get the clutch deadlift right and hold first place at the first variant, while behind him Gabriele Minì was able to find the right traction in the wet and immediately move from fourth to second position.

The Sicilian driver immediately showed a remarkable pace and immediately moved behind the Swede, but his chances of success went up in smoke after a few laps. The safety car, in fact, entered the track at the first pass and at the restart Minì hit Beganovic at the Parabolica, damaging the front wing.

For the ART Grand Prix driver, the race practically ended there, and despite a very fast nose change and two other neutralizations with the safety car, Minì managed to recover up to sixteenth place with a lot of bitterness in his mouth.

Few emotions on the track due to the numerous safety car entries on the track that prevented us from seeing heated battles. Behind Beganovic concluded a Belov that confirmed the qualities already seen in the past season, while the last step of the podium was clawed by Lorenzo Fluxa.

Despite a long stretch at the first chicane at the last restart, Hadrien David managed to maintain fourth position ahead of a rather struggling Kas Haverkort in the wet at Monza but still good at maintaining the starting position ahead of Bortoleto.

Mari Boya was the only ART Grand Prix driver to finish in the top 10 ahead of Sebastian Montoya, Sami Meguetounif and Maceo Capietto.

The second race of the weekend in Monza was held in much more lenient weather conditions. The rain, in fact, gave respite to the drivers of the category and it was Paul Aron who prevailed in front of team mate Dino Beganovic and Gabriele Minì.

Gabriele Minì, Art Grand Prix Photo by: Formula Regional European Championship

The Estonian driver started well from pole, while the Italian of the ART Grand Prix during the first lap was overtaken by the Swedish of PREMA. The top positions remained practically frozen until the end of the race, despite the safety car entering the track due to the spin of Delli Gloves and the contact between Hamda al Qubaisi and Pietro Armanni at Lesmo.

At the restart, Aron firmly maintained his command, preceding Beganovic at the finish line and thus giving PREMA a double that repays the Italian team in a complicated 2021, while behind the first two a Gabriele Minì finished, thanks to the third step of the podium he managed to forget for a moment the bad mistake made in Race 1.

The fight for the positions at the foot of the podium was intense, which saw Kas Haverkort reach fourth place. The Dutchman of Van Amersfoort Racing, after battling in the opening stages with a Michael Belov definitely on the ball and with Mari Boya, managed to climb to fourth position and then leave the two rivals to fight each other for the fifth and sixth position.

Seventh place for a Hadrien David from which much more was expected this weekend, while the top 10 was completed with Sebastian Montoya, good at winning over Gabriel Bortoleto in the final and obtaining the eighth position, and Macieo Capietto.

At the end of the first round of the season the classification sees Beganovic in the lead with 43 points followed by Belov with 28 and Aron with 25, while Gabriele Minì can boast the 15 points of the third place in Race 2 and currently occupies the seventh place.