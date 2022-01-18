After having announced the confirmation of Gabriele Minì well in advance also for 2022, the ART Grand Prix today announced the name of the second driver who will wear the colors of the transalpine team in the next season of the Formula Regional European Championship: Mari Boya.

The seventeen-year-old Spaniard is undoubtedly one of the most interesting prospects seen in the preparatory categories and after his debut in a single-seater, which took place in 2020 in the Spanish Formula 4, last year he made the leap into the much more competitive Formula Regional European without disfiguring at all.

With the Van Amersfoort Racing team, Boya had a good season, despite the difficulties of the Dutch team until mid-season, before finishing fourth in the ranking reserved for rookies.

Confirmation in Formula Regional European, but the move to a top-level team such as the ART Grand Prix, puts Boya in the spotlight for 2022.

“Since the end of last year it was obvious that I would have to play another season to benefit from the best possible conditions. The ART Grand Prix has often staged a great domination and I decided to focus on them “.

“During the end-of-season tests, I was immediately won over by the team and felt at ease behind the wheel of the car. I am very happy to be working with ART Grand Prix and am looking forward to the season starting. The goal, as always, is to win but the minimum result is to finish in the top 3 “.

Welcoming the new team was Sébastien Philippe: “Mari has had a steady and solid rise and his season in FRECA in 2021 has brought him to our attention. He did a great quality job during the winter tests and showed a high level of performance ”.

“We will accompany him for his second year in the championship with a lot of confidence and with the ambition to aim for the top positions”.