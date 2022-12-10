United States.- Once again, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) returned to carry out a Simulation on humanity’s actions before the impact of an asteroid on planet Earth, and unfortunately, as on previous occasions, humans they failed.

It was on August 16, 2022 when an asteroid of around 70 meters entered the Earth’s atmosphere, exploding around 13 kilometers from Winston-Salem, in North Carolina, United Stateswith the energy of 10 megatons of TNT.

Unfortunately, in this new simulation carried out by NASA experts, the explosion completely devastated the American city, as well as its surroundings, so the deaths were counted by thousands.

The hypothetical case posed by the most recent simulation carried out by the US agency was another attempt made by experts to find out how prepared are humans to deal with an asteroid impact of similar dimensions.

Yet again, humanity has failed the test, and in the simulation, the planetary defense plan failed utterly.

This new exercise constitutes the fourth of this nature officially carried out by NASA, which was carried out together with the campuses of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Maryland and North Carolina. From the above it can be concluded, emphatically, that people are not prepared for the impact of an asteroid.

How was the simulation carried out?

To carry out the simulation, the participants received information about where the hypothetical asteroid was headed, as well as its size and the probability of impact against planet Earth. The final phases of the exercise were done before and after the alleged collision.

“We designed it to fall right into the gap of our capabilities.” “The participants could not do anything to avoid the impact of the space rock,” he told the magazine “Scientific American” Emma RaineyHopkins APL Principal Scientist who was part of creating the NASA simulation.

However, despite the multiple damages, especially fatalities, since the result of the simulation was a failure, not everything is negative, since the participants concluded that what they lacked the most was weathersince the time line between the discovery of the body and its impact is crucial to extend the window of time.

All in all, despite the fact that humanity failed to stop the asteroid in the simulation, the great steps that have been taken in relation to planetary defense should be highlighted. The foregoing, above all, taking into account that the dart mission of NASA has shown that the impact of a spacecraft can alter the trajectory of these rocks.