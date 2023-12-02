‘You are only illegal if you are found to be illegal. That’s just how the game of racing works,” said a wise man named Tom Coronel more than once. Indeed, F1 teams want to push the limits of the rules – or go beyond them. But could a legal loophole from the past possibly return legally? We haven’t seen that often. Perhaps the F-duct will make a return to F1 in 2024.

We have previously written extensively about the F-duct and its operation. The trick is an air scoop on the nose that blows air into the cabin through a hole in the side of the cockpit. This airflow did nothing until the driver closed the gap with a hand, leg or other limb. The air did not blow into the cockpit, but took a different route out, and this was the trick.

The large air scoop behind the driver guides air under the rear spoiler to create downforce. By sealing the hole in the cockpit, the F-duct blows the air from the big chopper in a different direction. As a result, the rear spoiler suddenly works much less and the air resistance of the rear spoiler also disappears. The top speed then increases – and so the F-duct was a kind of manual DRS.

The air scoop is located at the level of the ‘f’ of Vodafone, hence the name F-duct | Photo: © McLaren

Why could the F-duct make a return to F1?

The FIA ​​responds to last year’s Qatar GP. It became so incredibly hot in the car that Logan Sargeant could not finish the race, Lance Stroll fainted several times and Esteban Ocon had to vomit. There was a lot of criticism about the barbaric conditions the drivers had to deal with and so the F1 management intervened.

‘Following the extreme temperatures during the Qatar Grand Prix, the committee has approved updates to the technical regulations to allow an air scoop that provides more cooling for the driver in the car. Additional analysis is being done into additional cooling options for more extreme conditions,” the FIA ​​writes.

This seems to leave the door wide open for the return of the F-duct, right? The FIA ​​emphasizes in the regulations that there may all be one opening in the nose, the cockpit and the ‘Survival Cell’ (the box in which the driver sits) for fresh air to the driver. Will this stop teams from taking advantage? Something to look forward to in 2024.