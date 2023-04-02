AirForceTimes: Russian S-300 air defense systems deceive US F-35 fighters patrolling the border

Pilots of the fifth-generation American F-35 Lightning II fighters patrolling the airspace near the borders with Russia spoke about deceptive actions by the S-300 air defense systems. About it writes Air Force Times.

One of the pilots, Colonel Craig Andrle, commander of the 388th Fighter Wing of the US Air Force (Air Force), said that his fighter could not identify the S-300, although visually this complex was clearly visible. It is explained that the pilot encountered the operation of the complex’s digital evasion system from detection.

On March 30, US Air Force Lieutenant General Michael Schmidt said that only about half of the F-35 fighters from the Pentagon fleet are considered combat-ready. In particular, they are capable of performing some of the required missions such as combat flights, demonstration flights, training and testing. At the same time, the proportion of aircraft capable of performing all their tasks was less than 30 percent. In total, the US fleet has over 540 fighters of this type.