Buyers of American F-35 fighters cannot use them themselves without obtaining permission from Washington. This was announced on January 29 by the head of the board of the Turkish company Baykar, the leading manufacturer of unmanned aerial aircraft in the country, Seljuk Bayraktar.

Bayraktar noted that in the case of the defense industry, the sovereignty of states is possible only when they develop their own technologies.

“Look at the countries that are buying F-35s and look at the problems they are facing. They say they cannot use them on their own without US permission. The most advanced solution that you buy from outside is much worse than even the most mediocre technology that you create on your own, ”the newspaper quotes the head of the company. AydInlIk.

The Turkish entrepreneur also summed up that high technology usually comes with fetters, and therefore the best solution in such a situation is to continue on your own, independent path.

Earlier, on January 16, Bloomberg reported that the United States is trying to put pressure on Turkey on the issue of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. Thus, Washington warned Ankara that it might not receive a batch of American F-16 fighters if it did not support countries’ applications for NATO membership.

According to the source of the agency, the White House is confident that dragging out the issue of new members of the block meets and helps Moscow’s interests, which is unacceptable for the United States.

As the Hürriyet newspaper wrote later, on January 20, the process of discussing the sale of F-16s by Washington to Ankara continues. Turkey wants the administration of US President Joe Biden to use its influence on the US Congress, which must approve the sale, the media noted. The US is making it clear that Ankara’s approval of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership will strengthen the position of approving the sale in Congress.

In December 2022, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that Sweden and Finland had not yet met all the requirements for joining NATO and until that moment ratification of their accession to the alliance was impossible.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO on May 18 last year. At the end of June, members of the bloc officially invited countries to join the North Atlantic Alliance and agreed to sign accession protocols.