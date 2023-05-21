The accident occurred in a military zone in the city of Zaragosa; pilot ejected from the aircraft

A Spanish army F-18 fighter crashed this Saturday (May 20, 2023) at 12:15 pm during a training flight for an exhibition. The accident took place in a military zone in Zaragosa, in northeastern Spain.

The pilot of the aircraft managed to eject before the collision and suffered bodily injuries due to the impact on the ground. The soldier was taken to a hospital in the city and his life is not in danger. The information is from the newspaper the country (in Spanish).

Watch (27 sec):

According to the Spanish civil guard, the accident did not cause problems for the population, as it was contained only within the perimeter of the military base. The cause of the accident was not disclosed.

An F-18 fighter is currently valued at $66 million. The aircraft is manufactured by Boeing Defense, Space & Security McDonnell Douglas.

This was the 3rd accident recorded by the Spanish army involving this model of aircraft. The 1st took place in 2000 also in Zaragosa, while the 2nd took place in 2017 in the capital Madrid.