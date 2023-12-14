Slovak MP Blaha called the departure of F-16s from NATO bases a red line for Russia

The departure of Ukrainian F-16 fighters from the airfields of Western countries could become a red line for Russia and lead to an open clash. This was stated by Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Lubos Blaha after a meeting with Russian Ambassador Igor Bratchikov. The Russian Foreign Ministry also previously stated that this amounts to the participation of Western countries in the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia announced plans of Western countries to enter into conflict in Ukraine

Blaha said that the Russian side believes that some Western states are preparing to directly engage in hostilities in Ukraine, providing their airfields to Ukrainian F-16 fighters to conduct combat operations from the territory of these countries.

“For the Russian Federation, this is a red line, and it warns that there will be an open conflict. Escalation could lead to a third world war,” Blaha said.

Photo: Piroschka van de Wouw / Reuters

The Vice Speaker urged not to risk the future of children and emphasized that Slovakia must stand on the side of peace. “Does anyone really want a nuclear war?” he asked.

The head of the delegation from the Russian Foreign Ministry at the negotiations in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, also expressed a similar opinion. “We strongly warn that the use of fighter jets [F-16] from the territory of the specified NATO member countries [Польши, Румынии и Словакии] “will be viewed by Moscow as their participation in the conflict in Ukraine and will force Russia to take retaliatory measures,” he stated.

The coalition to train Ukrainian pilots was formed in the summer of 2023

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Alexei Reznikov, announced in July 2023 that a coalition of countries had been created that would train pilots to fly F-16 fighters. He noted that the coalition is ready to consider other ways to provide Kyiv with the “fully functional capabilities” of the F-16. We are talking about Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and Great Britain, he specified.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) could begin using F-16 aircraft for combat missions as early as winter – this is considered a “more optimistic timeline” than previous forecasts. According to Kyiv, the first graduating class of American fighter pilots will consist of ten people, and several of them will be ready for combat work in February.