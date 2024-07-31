Bloomberg: First batch of US F-16 fighter jets arrives in Ukraine

The first batch of multifunctional light fighters of the fourth generation of American production F-16 has arrived in Ukraine. This was reported by the Bloomberg agency, citing sources.

“The first batch of F-16 fighters from NATO allies has arrived in Ukraine,” the publication says.

However, the sources did not specify how many aircraft the Ukrainian Armed Forces received.

A deadline for the transfer of the U.S. military aircraft was set for the end of this month and has been met, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. [переданных] there are not many planes, they said Bloombergagency

Photo: Annegret Hilse / Reuters

It was previously reported that Denmark and the Netherlands, together with Belgium and Norway, promised to transfer more than 60 fighters to Ukraine this summer.

Ukrainian pilots will not be able to start using the F-16 anytime soon

As the article notes, it is unclear whether Ukrainian pilots, who have been training with Western allies in recent months, will be able to immediately begin using combat aircraft, or whether this process will take longer. “Until now, Ukrainian pilots have trained with F-16s abroad, including in the United States. Meanwhile, the battlefield has changed, with both sides increasingly relying on cheap drones, and Russia is strengthening its air defenses,” the authors of the article write.

It is also specified that the transfer of the fighters took place amid intense debate about whether the F-16s will give Ukraine any advantage on the battlefield. “Experienced pilots told Bloomberg last May that the planes will not be the decisive factor that Ukraine is counting on,” the journalists added.

The sources also said the transfer of the planes had been complicated by questions about spare parts and a language barrier between Ukrainian pilots and their foreign instructors. There were also concerns in the West that Ukraine lacks enough runways and that those it does have are vulnerable to Russian attack.

The West will discuss the use of F-16s on Russian territory

As the head of the Dutch Ministry of Defense, Ruben Brekelmans, stated in July, Western countries that transferred F-16s to Ukraine are negotiating their possible use on Russian territory.

Photo: Bo Amstrup/Reuters

In addition, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schof promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit in Washington that his country would not impose restrictions on the use of aircraft transferred to Kyiv.

Russia responded to the delivery of the first batch of F-16s

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, stated that these planes will become a legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces.

“The answer to this must be given on the battlefield, we have a lot of ways to wean them off supplying any weapons to Ukraine. I don’t want to downplay the danger of the F-16, but they are not some kind of supernatural target for our systems, which are set up to destroy aircraft of this type,” Klimov said.

Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Apti Alaudinov, in turn, noted that the supply of American fighters to Kyiv will not change the course of the special military operation.