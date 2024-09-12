Home policy

Russian drones over NATO airspace in Romania are causing a stir. Fighter jets are taking off, but they are not allowed to intervene due to a law.

Bucharest – Russian explosive drones over NATO airspace: This horror scenario became reality on September 9. In Ukraine War Russian drones usually fly over the territory of Ukraine, but this time one of them was flying in Romanian airspace.

Bucharest reacted immediately: two F-16 fighter jets of the Romanian Air Force took off to observe and intercept the drone. However, the pilots were not allowed to shoot down the unmanned robot aircraft because this would have been illegal under Romanian law, according to official statements. Romanian jets took off in July because of Russian drones.

Romanian ground-based radars first detected the approaching Russian drone over international waters in the Black Sea. The drone entered the airspace over the Danube Delta at around 2 a.m., according to a press release from the Romanian Ministry of Defense. The two Romanian fighter pilots caught up with the Russian Shahed drone.

F-16 fighter jets take off to monitor airspace

The model was an Iranian-made flying wing the size of a motorcycle and normally armed with a 30 to 75 kilogram warhead. Half an hour after it was discovered, according to the statement, it crashed into a Romanian field. There it exploded. Search operations found “fragments of a Russian drone” in “an uninhabited region” near Periprava. No one was injured.

The Shahed was probably taken from the Russian-occupied Ukrainian peninsula Crimea and targeted the Ukrainian river port of Vilkove opposite Periprava, but deviated from the course and flew into the airspace over Romanian territorial waters and over southeastern Romania. The two F-16 fighter jets were in the air from 2:25 a.m. to 4:08 a.m. and landed safely after monitoring air activity in the area. The NATO was informed about the incident, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that it had informed the Kremlin of “its strong protest against the renewed violation of Romanian airspace.” Bucharest “demands” that the Kremlin adhere to international law, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry condemned the “new violation” of Romanian airspace and called on Moscow to stop its repeated “illegal attacks” that could lead to an “irresponsible escalation” in the region. The ministry also called for compliance with international law. NATO allies were informed of the incident.

F-16 fighter jet pilots are not allowed to shoot down Russian drone

The two F-16 pilots could have easily shot down the drone. However, laws from the early 2000s prohibit the Romanian military from attacking aircraft that enter Romanian airspace, unless the aircraft is clearly identified and is about to commit or is in the process of committing an openly hostile or dangerous act.

According to the rules of engagement (ROE) that the Romanian Air Force applies, according to the article, Romanian pilots must determine whether an aircraft poses a real threat before attacking it, even if it is a drone. According to this ROE, Romanian fighter pilots are only allowed to shoot down an aerial target they intercept and attack after firing warning shots and attempting to communicate with the aircraft. However, the outdated laws and ROE do not take into account the current widespread use of lethal robotic drones – which have no pilots on board – and therefore cannot communicate via radio, the article states.

Legislation prohibits F-16 fighter jet pilots from shooting down Russian drones

“The problem is, of course, the legislation. The current legislation is so old and ambiguous that it does not allow this (the shooting down of an attack drone that violates Romanian airspace), although the (Romanian combat) aircraft, of course, have the technical capabilities to do so,” the article says. Poland also has (similar) problems with the legislation on shooting down (Russian) drones and missiles in case of violation of Polish airspace.

Poland and Romania want to discuss changes to the law. Senator Nicoleta Pauliuc, the president of the Romanian Defence Commission, said in a comment published on her personal Facebook page on Wednesday morning: “If there is a Gordian knot, it must be solved urgently.”

Another Russian drone may have crashed 40 kilometers inland in Romania

Periprava is located on the Danube, less than 500 meters from the Ukrainian border. Another possible drone crash site is currently being investigated near Caraorman in the Danube Delta, around 40 kilometers inland from the border with Ukraine. In both cases, these are uninhabited, swampy areas, the ministry said. The Romanian news platform Ziar.com reported that a second Russian drone entered national airspace during the airstrike on Vilkove. (cgsc with dpa)