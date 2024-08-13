Home policy

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Russia wants to intimidate European military personnel. A spy plane took off over the Baltic Sea. But two F-16 fighter jets took care of the matter.

Baltic Sea/Warsaw – Interceptor with F-16 fighter jets over the Baltic Sea: While in the Russian region of Kursk the Ukraine War rages, Russia attempted to spy on European airspace on Monday (12 August).

The Polish military said a Russian spy plane, a Soviet-built Ilyushin Il-20, had been identified in the airspace over the Baltic Sea – a sight that was commonplace over European waters, especially during the Cold War.

F-16 fighter jets discover Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea

Two F-16 fighter jets from Poland intercepted the Russian aircraft, which, according to the Polish military, was carrying out a reconnaissance mission in international airspace without violating Polish territorial waters.

“The protection of Polish airspace is the basis for the security of our country. Thanks to the efficient functioning of the entire air defense system, we can be sure that we are protected from threats from the air,” the Polish military said on X, underlining what it considered to be a successful interception operation.

Two F-16 fighter jets of the Polish Air Force intercepted the Russian spy plane over the Baltic Sea. (Symbolic photo) © Björn Trotzki/Imago

Incidents involving Russian spy planes in Europe are increasing

Last Friday (August 9), a Russian reconnaissance aircraft was navigating over the Baltic Sea off the island of Rügen. And it did not make contact with the aviation authorities. Both the German and Swedish air force as well as NATO air traffic control in the Baltics subsequently took to the air and escorted the same type of aircraft.

Since the Ukraine war, such missions have become part of the German Air Force’s daily routine, according to a spokesman for the Air Force. German Press Agency says. Russia’s dictator Vladimir Putin uses these flights as a tool to create unrest and uncertainty among European military personnel by violating NATO airspace. After the Ukrainian advance in Kursk, now again at short intervals.

Meanwhile, F-16 fighter jets from the West are also active in the Ukraine war. Recently, there were surprising reports that American F-16 fighter jets owned by Ukraine are already in action very close to the front. (pls)