From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

The delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is becoming more concrete after months of negotiations. But not everything is solved yet. There are still questions to be answered.

Washington/Kiev – Russian air supremacy in the Ukraine war is causing problems for the Ukrainian army, particularly as part of the counter-offensive. For months, Kiev has therefore been demanding modern fighter jets from the West so that it can also resist Russia in the air. In the end, the breakthrough came: Kiev received a commitment to deliver 42 F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands.

Training is the biggest hurdle before F-16 deployment: Pilots still have to learn English

But that is by no means the end of the matter. Because the fighter jets should only be delivered after the training of Ukrainian pilots. Training is already underway in Denmark, Romania and the US, while Greece has also offered to train the pilots. However, the training will take several months, since most Ukrainian pilots have no experience with Western fighter jets. Only Soviet MiG and Su fighter jets are used in the Ukrainian Air Force.

A Dutch Air Force F-16 fighter jet lands at Schiphol Airport during a military exercise. The Netherlands and Denmark want to deliver jets of this type to Ukraine. © Remko De Waal/epa/dpa

First of all, according to media reports, the pilots have to learn the technical English language so that the training can even begin. Also, there is a difference between just flying the fighter jet and actual combat missions. It is about the use of Western weapon systems and specific combat situations. “Learning how to fight with it, how to use the missiles, it will take about six months,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat said, according to the US broadcaster CNN. The Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov recently spoke of a period of between six and seven months.

Danger from Russian air defense: “F-16 not a dramatic game changer”

The use of F-16 fighter jets by Ukraine also creates an unprecedented situation. So far, the F-16s have not acted against Russian air defense systems, despite their decades of service. Therefore, it is difficult to assess what will happen in Ukraine. “The idea of ​​flying the F-16s over the front lines and breaking the stalemate is not viable, it’s just too dangerous,” expert Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies told CNN. He described the Russian air defenses as “very impressive”. In fact, Russia uses very advanced anti-aircraft systems like the S-400 in Ukraine. Most recently, such a system was destroyed in Crimea.

No doubt the F-16s will give Ukraine an advantage, but the question is to what degree. “It’s not a panacea, they’re not going to shoot down SA-21 air defense systems all at once just because they have F-16 fighter jets,” warned US Gen. James B. Hecker, chief of the US Air Force in Europe. Serious, competent use is only possible after four to five years. The US Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, said similarly: “It will not be a dramatic game changer.”

Maintenance of western fighter jets: logistics chain must be extended to Ukraine

Another problem is the maintenance of the fighter jets. The F-16s require a lot more work here than the average Soviet-era aircraft. According to Cancian, an F-16 fighter jet requires 16 hours of maintenance per hour of flight. In addition, an F-16 fighter jet costs 27,000 US dollars per flight hour. The US expert drew attention to the logistics chain of the maintenance infrastructure. After all, an F-16 fighter jet consists of thousands of individual parts. Logistics not only includes individual parts, but also engineers and other maintenance personnel.

In addition, Ukraine must adapt its air bases according to the F-16 fighter jets and also protect against Russian attacks so that Western planes can take off at all. Air Force spokesman Ignat had already emphasized at the beginning of the debate about F-16 fighter jets that the runways were already being prepared. (bb)