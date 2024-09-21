Home policy

The crash of an F-16 fighter jet was a bitter loss in the Ukraine war. There is no exact information. Details now give rise to suspicions.

Kiev/Moscow – Western F-16 fighter jets were supposed to turn the tide in the Ukraine war and turn the tide in favor of the defenders. Expectations were high. But last August there were reports of a fighter plane being shot down and Ukraine had to report the death of a pilot. Almost four weeks after the incident, new details have emerged about the crash of the F-16 fighter jet.

F-16 fighter jet crash in Ukraine war: New information on the incident emerges

For a long time, Ukraine had to wait for F-16 fighter jets from the West: For months, President Volodymyr Zelensky about the provision of the combat aircraft and in the summer of 2024 the time had finally come: the Western allies delivered the first jets of the type for combat in Ukraine War.

The delivery was accompanied by disinformation about allegedly incompetent Ukrainian pilots or supposedly delivered nuclear weapons. Several media reported on this, including the German wave. During test flights, an F-16 fighter jet is said to have crashed even before its first combat mission.

The US-made F-16 fighter jets have been deployed in the Ukraine war since the beginning of August. © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

Shortly after the deployment of F16 fighter jets, Ukraine suffered its first losses

Although the claim was ultimately proven false, the first losses were reported after just a few weeks of operation. According to the Kiev military, an F16 fighter jet crashed while defending against a major Russian attack. The Ukrainian General Staff announced this on Facebook.

The news portal Breaking Defense from the USA has now compiled further details on the crash of the F-16 fighter jet. As the report shows, information on the incident in the Ukraine war was kept secret because the topic is “doubly sensitive,” according to a high-ranking manager in the arms industry.

Fatal error during use of F-16 fighter jet: debris probably caused crash

Based on the information, it quickly becomes clear that the Ukrainian defenders are sending F-16 fighter jets on extremely dangerous missions in the Ukraine war: They were supposed to shoot down missiles and drones fired by Russia at targets in Ukraine. In doing so, it operated in conjunction with various air defense units. According to a general statement by the Ukrainian General Staff, “the F-16 aircraft demonstrated their high efficiency during the air battle, four enemy cruise missiles were shot down by air forces.”

Due to the complexity of the defense mission, a fatal error may have occurred. How Breaking Defense As several experts have learned, missile defense operations require precise coordination. Fighter aircraft and air defense batteries are involved together.

According to a possible scenario currently circulating in Ukrainian circles, the F-16 fighter jet is said to have accidentally flown through the debris cloud of a Russian missile. This could have been created by the successful launch of a Russian missile.

Crash of F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine war: Not the first incident of this kind

“These fragments of the destroyed missile could have damaged the engine and other parts of the aircraft, causing the F-16 to break apart and/or the pilot to die before he could eject,” writes Breaking Defense about the crash of the F-16 fighter jet.

This scenario may ultimately be the most likely, given similar incidents that occurred at the beginning of the Ukraine war. Ukraine is said to have lost four other fighter jets in this way before. However, because the crashed planes were said to be outdated Soviet-era jets, the incidents probably attracted little attention.

Lack of training as cause of F16 fighter jet crash?

In addition to the theory that a cloud of debris caused the crash when the F-16 fighter jet was used, it cannot be ruled out that a lack of training could have been a contributing factor. Ukrainian pilots had to learn how to control the Western fighter jets almost in unison. It cannot be ruled out that an operating error may have occurred during the battle. (fbu)