First F-16 Crashed in Ukraine, Pilot Error May Have Caused It

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost the first F-16 fighter jet received from Western countries. According to The Wall Street Journal, the crash was due to pilot error.

The F-16 crashed on Monday, August 26, “just weeks after the first American-made jet arrived in Ukraine,” an unnamed U.S. official said. The plane was apparently not brought down by enemy fire, but by pilot error. Reuters, in turn, is shared similar data. It is noted, however, that the cause of the accident has yet to be determined – a mechanical malfunction cannot be ruled out.

The Pentagon declined to comment, referring the question to Kyiv.

Photo: Valentin Ogirenko / Reuters

Ukrainian pilot does not survive fighter jet crash

How reports CNN, citing a military source in Ukraine, reported that pilot Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Mes was unable to escape. It all happened on August 26, the day of a massive missile strike by the Russian Armed Forces. According to a statement from the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Mes shot down three cruise missiles and one UAV. Telegram– the channel “Osveditel” meanwhile notes that the F-16, apparently, was either shot down by fire from its own air defense, which also fired at missiles and drones, or its fighter crashed into one of the air targets.

Earlier, on August 28, a message about the pilot was published and deleted in Ukraine. The Mash Telegram channel specified that Mes’ place of service was a military airfield in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Zelensky claims that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already used F-16s on the front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine shot down missiles with fighter jets during a massive strike by the Russian Armed Forces.

We thank our partners for providing us with F-16s. Of course, this is not enough, we don’t have many of them, and we still need to train pilots Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s words have been questioned in Russia. Military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk believes that the use of American fighters is unlikely. “If they were in the air and shot down missiles, we would know about it, at least through visual observation. We did not see them, no missiles shot them down. I think that Zelensky’s words are pure propaganda,” the expert said.

Military expert Captain First Rank (Reserve) Vasily Dandykin, in turn, admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could begin using F-16s in the Ukrainian conflict zone by the end of August.