The head of the Ukrainian Air Force threatened the Verkhovna Rada deputy Bezugla for disclosing data on the loss of F-16

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Mykola Oleshchuk sharply criticized the statement of the Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla, who disclosed information about the loss of the F-16 fighter transferred to Kiev by the West. In response, she noted that there was no official refutation of her information, and recalled two more cases when a Ukrainian plane was shot down by its own air defense.

The Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the MP will apologize to the entire army

Oleshchuk in Telegram admitted that on August 26, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost a trained pilot and an F-16 fighter.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidentia / Globallookpress.com

According to him, the causes of the air crash will be established. He added that no one hid information about what happened – the top management, as well as partners from the United States, immediately received a report on the loss of the F-16. Oleshchuk noted that the American side has already joined the investigation of the incident.

“We must thoroughly investigate what happened, under what circumstances, whose responsibility. And this will be done,” he emphasized. According to Oleshchuk, information about such incidents cannot be immediately provided to the public and detailed for the media. He addressed Bezuglaya and stated that she “long ago sold her name to achieve vile goals.”

Maryana, the time will come when you will ask forgiveness in front of the entire army for what you have done, I hope in court! Nikolay OleshchukCommander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that the deputy not only “threw dirt on him personally and on the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” but also discredited the manufacturers of American weapons.

The MP recalled that Ukrainian air defense had already shot down its own planes

Bezuglaya, who reported that the F-16 was shot down by a missile from the Ukrainian Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, responded to criticism from the Ukrainian Armed Forces commander. She noted that Oleshchuk did not refute her information about what happened.

The MP said this was at least the third time that a Ukrainian plane had been shot down by its own air defense. “The two previous incidents, which did not involve F-16s, were officially blamed on the Russians. And they tried to keep quiet about this incident and hide the information until it appeared in foreign sources,” she said.

Related materials:

According to Bezugloy, this indicates that no conclusions are drawn after such incidents and no objective investigation is conducted. She believes that in intense combat, cases of “friendly fire” are inevitable, but they require careful study.

“The ‘classical’ generals are leading us to defeat. Step by step. And they are not allowing a real new generation to lead, leaving mostly their buffoons,” she concluded.