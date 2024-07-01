Captain First Rank Dandykin doubted the appearance of F-16 fighters at the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Military expert, first-rank reserve captain Vasily Dandykin doubted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have received and are using F-16 fighters in the combat zone.

According to him, the information that has appeared on this matter requires confirmation. At the same time, the expert believes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon have F-16s. “I think they will appear later, in the summer, but later,” Dandykin said.

The specialist also assessed how these fighters will influence the course of military operations.

It will be a tough walk for these aircraft, both in terms of our air defenses and in terms of the operation of our aircraft, especially the Su-35 and Su-57. It will complicate combat operations, but not so much that the enemy will gain an advantage. Vasily Dandykinmilitary expert, retired captain first rank

Politico also named the timeframe for Ukraine to receive the American-made F-16s. “This summer, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium plan to send Kyiv more than 60 fighters,” they said.

Earlier, the first F-16s were noticed in Ukraine

Earlier, former French military pilot and air defense consultant Xavier Taitelman reported that the first F-16 fighters had been noticed in Ukraine.

«[Случился] “The first strike carried out by an F-16, confirmed by direct contact with the International Legion. We finally got there,” the military expert said, without giving any further details.

Photo: Annegret Hilse / Reuters

The White House confirmed its intention to deploy F-16s on Ukrainian territory

As US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reported in June, the American F-16s transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be deployed on Ukrainian territory.

It is planned to deliver the F-16 in Ukraine. And the bilateral security agreement that the president signed [США Джо Байден] and the president [Украины Владимир] Zelensky, once again confirmed the fact that we want to help Ukraine acquire this potential. This should be a potential based in Ukraine Jake SullivanNational Security Adviser to the President of the United States

It is noted that before this, the West considered the possibility of deploying aircraft outside of Ukraine.

After this, the Russian army hit the planned F-16 airfields in Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Defense, the attack on the supposed aircraft bases was carried out by drones. They also reported on the success of the attack.

Putin promised to destroy F-16s in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will destroy F-16s in Ukraine the same way it destroys Western tanks and other equipment.

He promised that if these aircraft were used against the Russian Armed Forces from airfields in third countries, they would become a legitimate target.