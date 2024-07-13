Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

Russia already sees a nuclear-capable air fleet approaching the skies – and is once again threatening a counterattack in the Ukraine war. Facts are being ignored.

Kiev – “You can have a lot of fast jets, but if they don’t have effective weapons and the crews aren’t able to use them with effective tactics, they will just be shot down in large numbers,” says Justin Bronk. The analyst from the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) doubts the rapid effectiveness of the Western F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war, as the news agency Reuters reported.

The losses of the Ukrainian F-16 could be higher than expected: “This is fraught with catastrophic consequences,” threatened Vladimir Putin’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to the Russian news agency Cup.

Expectations for F-16 fighter jets are high: Expert advises to keep expectations low in Ukraine war

Clementine G. Starling from the think tank Atlantic CouncilThe widespread presence of ground-based air defense systems limits the ability of the air forces to provide a decisive advantage in the offensive maneuvers of both sides, she says.

A beacon of hope for Ukraine’s fight for freedom: a General Dynamics F-16 – initially, the multi-purpose jet has enormous symbolic value, but experts doubt its combat value. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / Björn Trotzki

In her opinion, the advantages of the F-16 jets over all other aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force are lost under these conditions. Starling sees the greatest threat to all Ukrainian jets in the S-400 missile system. These anti-aircraft missiles can operate against missiles at any altitude.

F-16 in low flight: Fighting against Russia’s machines in the Ukraine war and against physics

For ground attacks in the Ukraine war, an F-16 can and will fly at low altitudes to duck under enemy radar and eliminate sites such as air defense missiles. “The F-16’s deep attack capability combined with its advanced avionics enables pilots to carry out precise attacks on enemy targets while avoiding ground-based threats,” writes the Danish company Arenalogicwhich operates simulators for F-16 training. The higher the F-16s operated, the greater the threat from Russian air defenses. However, the lower the attack altitude, the lower the range and effectiveness of the F-16 weapons.

While this tactic is sensible, Clementine Starling judges, it would nevertheless put F-16 pilots at a disadvantage when dealing with Russian anti-aircraft missiles or on-board weapons fired by Russian aircraft: Russian jets operating at higher altitudes could impart more kinetic energy to the air-to-air missiles they fired, increasing their speed, range and the destructive power of their weapons, Starling writes. “In contrast, even F-16 fighters have to contend with the laws of physics when fighting from below, as their missiles are slowed down by gravity and denser air before they reach their target.”

F-16 fighter jets approaching: Putin waits patiently in the Ukraine war with S-400 and Pantsir-S1 systems

In addition to the S-400 system, Starling also warns against Russian short-range rocket artillery, such as the Pantsir system. According to the magazine Army Technology The Pantsir-S1 system is used to defend civilian or military point and area targets as well as for larger motorized and mechanized units. The defensive weapon targets objects up to ten kilometers high and at distances of up to 20 kilometers. The Pantsir-S1 can also be used against long-range guided missiles. “It has a high probability of being hit, of about 0.7 to 0.95 against all targets,” writes Army Technology.

All this will demand the utmost from man and material: “It will take years until the Ukrainian Air Force has enough experience to carry out combat missions effectively,” writes Christopher Koeltzow. The analyst of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) from Washington DC speculates that the Ukrainian pilots would have to deliver “outstanding performance” in order to be able to carry out one of their core tasks “without high combat losses”: attacking and eliminating the enemy’s air defenses in order to gain the power to attack strategic targets themselves.

F-16 fighter jets under fire before deployment in Ukraine war: Outdated technology – but better than nothing

In the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Scholars are currently arguing about this: “If the Russians have one thing, it is good air defense systems,” says FAZ for example Kelly Grieco. The military analyst of the think tank Henry L. Stimson Center criticizes the outdated technical status of the delivered machines – in particular the lack of stealth technology. According to her, this is the Achilles heel of the machines and the target for the Russian air defense. “The ‘feasibility and effectiveness’ of F-16 missions reaches its limits in offensive operations,” she quotes the FAZ.

However, the software and sensors of these machines are modern enough to detect Russian air defenses early on and to be able to counter most of the Russian weapons, says Frederik Mertens. “They will enable full flexibility with anti-radar missiles – and that will make a difference,” says the military analyst at the Centre for Strategic Studies in The Hague in the FAZ and measures the value of the machines based on the material that Ukraine currently has at its disposal. Mertens also takes losses among the F-16 crews into account.

F-16 in NATO alliance: The first step towards an alliance with Ukraine

The declaration of the NATO summit in Washington DC states that Ukraine’s future lies in the Western defense community: “In the long term, both NATO and Ukraine are striving to join the alliance. Therefore, the familiarity of the Ukrainian Air Force with NATO standards and training in advanced systems now will help create the conditions for future interoperability,” the communiqué promises. This is precisely where analyst Starling sees the deeper meaning of the F-16 deliveries and the training of pilots on this type.

Even if Starling believes that the chances are slim “that the F-16s will play a decisive role in this conflict, the effort to train Ukrainian pilots, ground personnel and logisticians to operate and maintain these aircraft will pay off in the long run,” she writes. She expects the war in Ukraine to last longer and that more efficient military aid for Ukraine would automatically result from the practical experience of Ukrainian soldiers with Western military technology.

F-16 in focus: Russia’s foreign minister expects the transport of nuclear weapons

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov actually sees things similarly. Speaking to the Russian online magazine Lenta Lavrov has announced that he will view the incoming F-16s as a nuclear threat, regardless of whether they are or are not. “Just one example of an extremely dangerous turn of events is the US plans to hand over F-16 fighter jets to the Kiev regime,” Lavrov told Lena“We have informed the nuclear powers USA, Great Britain and France that Russia cannot ignore the ability of these aircraft to carry nuclear weapons. No assurances will help.”

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

The NATO countries Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium had previously committed to supplying more than 60 US-made F-16 fighter jets from their respective air forces to Ukraine; Politico recently reported again. Mirage aircraft are also coming from other NATO partners such as France. How many jets will be delivered to Ukraine in the coming days or weeks remains a secret.

F-16 on the wish list: President Selenskyj demands 128 machines

For President Volodymyr Selenskyj, however, this is far too small a number to force parity in the skies. “The partners’ commitments are not enough, he said a few days ago. His country needs at least 128 F-16 fighter jets – otherwise Ukraine will not be able to keep up with Russia in the air,” writes Gregor Grosse for the FAZ.

In any case, the Russian Foreign Minister is already worried about the small number of aircraft: “In the course of the fighting, our soldiers will not find out whether every single aircraft of this type is equipped to transport nuclear weapons or not,” he told Lenaas the Cup reported. “We will consider the mere fact that the Ukrainian armed forces have such systems as a threat from the West in the nuclear field.”