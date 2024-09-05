WSJ: Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet crash was the result of haste

The first crash of the F-16 fighter jet transferred to Ukraine was the result of haste. The incident was explained by the publication Wall Street Journal with reference to own sources.

It is noted that Western officials are discussing the advisability of Ukraine using F-16 fighters several weeks after receiving them. It is emphasized that the pilots have not had time to gain sufficient flight experience.

According to the source, the “catastrophe” that occurred “showed what happens when you try to rush things.” The WSJ source added that during training, Ukrainian pilots were not taught all the intricacies of working with the F-16.

The destruction of the first American F-16 fighter became known on August 28. As specified, the fighter was at a military airfield in the Khmelnytsky region.

The following day, Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla stated that the F-16 was shot down by a missile from a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system transferred to Ukraine. She emphasized that the Ukrainian army aviation command tried to hide the cause of the incident and accused the then head of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk of keeping silent.