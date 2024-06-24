Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

It hates cracked pavement, it is full of poison, and it likes to swallow crumbs from concrete: the F-16 is a dream in the air and a beast on the ground.

Kiev – “What at first glance sounds like a ‘boring’ topic is, on closer inspection, an art in itself,” writes Steve Reutter. The author of the German army speaks of the construction of runways for fighter jets. In the war in Ukraine, this topic is indeed highly explosive. What the US Abrams M1A1 tank has already acquired in Ukraine is also attributed to its brother in arms in the air: former pilots attest that the F-16 fighter jet is a diva. The magazine Politico had already warned in February of this year.

Now the countdown to the delivery of the F-16 is ticking, and the questions are becoming more and more pressing: Where should the birds be positioned to remain invisible to Russian reconnaissance, and, just as importantly, will the planes even have enough thrust to take off on the bumpy runways in Ukraine? Tom Richter is highly skeptical. Compared to the MiG and Sukhoi jets of the former Soviet armies, the American F-16 is “a sensitive beast,” he says. Quoted with Richter Politico a former naval aviator who flew the F-16 for the National Guard. He literally considers his former work tool a “prima donna.”

“This care will also include deploying teams with sealant to seal cracks and crevices or uneven concrete on runways as close to the front line as possible to avoid turning a few well-maintained sites into obvious targets.”

Difficult conditions for the F-16 – but it could bring about a turnaround for Ukraine

The pilot training is already complex, and the conditions in Ukraine are likely different from those for which it was designed – similar to the Abrams. “While F-16s, F-15s, Typhoons, Rafales and many other Western jets can suffer a tragic engine failure due to debris on the runway, the Soviet jets can easily take off on an uneven runway due to the design of the engines,” writes user “Johannes Egnag” in the discussion forum Quora.

The user introduces himself as an aerospace engineer at the aviation group Bae Systems and attests that fighter jets are generally more resilient than commercial or cargo aircraft; this is partly due to their smaller size and weight and the tasks for which they are designed. He considers the Swedish Gripen, for example, to be tough, and many Soviet jets such as the MiG-29 or the Su-25 to be tough.

Sensitive US bird: Bumpy Soviet runways difficult terrain for the F-16

The disadvantage of the hoped-for US “game changer” is its high demands on the surface conditions – a weakness that Vladimir Putin will want to exploit. “Some Western fighter aircraft, such as the widely used F-16, do best on long, pristine runways. But they may have difficulty on the bumpier former Soviet runways that are scattered throughout Ukraine,” write John Hoehn and William Courtney.

Analysts at the Californian think tank RAND see this as Ukraine’s current challenge; just like former F-16 pilot Richter: “If you have ever picked up a MiG-29 at an air show and then walked straight over and picked up an F-16, you can feel from the outside how sophisticated the F-16 is – very sensitive and maintenance-intensive,” Richter tells Politico.

Dream above the clouds, beast on the ground – the US “wonder weapon” will soon be flying into Ukraine. Ukraine is to field 60 of them against Vladimir Putin. (Symbolic image). © IMAGO/Björn Trotzki

Danger from crumbs on the ground in Ukraine: The F-16 likes to swallow objects

He confirms that the Soviet planes are “more robust,” can take off from inferior airfields and require less maintenance. The runway for takeoff and landing should be at least three kilometers long, says Ken Collins in the public Quora forum. “I landed on half a kilometer, but that is too much wear and tear for the brakes and tires. Once again: three kilometers is best,” writes the former US Air Force fighter pilot. Yuriy Ihnat knows this and is working on solutions, such as Politico reported – the aircraft would actually have to be made suitable for Ukraine. “This concerns the preparation of the runways, as the undercarriage is more sensitive than the MiG, the wheels are smaller and the air intakes are located low above the runway,” says the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.

The machines are constantly in danger of “swallowing objects,” as he puts it. To this end, the Ukrainian Air Force will apparently form special teams to prepare the F-16 for its comfort zone, as Justin Bronk speculates: Ukraine will also have to be careful to deploy teams with sealant to seal cracks and crevices or uneven concrete on runways as close to the front line as possible and to avoid turning just a few well-maintained sites into obvious targets, as the analyst at the think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) explains.

US adviser makes it clear: F-16s against Putin will be stationed in Ukraine

The magazine The Aviationist speculates about the use of the F-16 from souped-up highways. The Ukrainian Air Force has long been conducting its operations from highway rest stops and improvised airfields, writes author David Cenciotti. “This is part of their strategy to increase operational flexibility and resilience.”

The question of where the Western aircraft would be parked is always tricky: “The plan is to station the F-16 in Ukraine,” Jake Sullivan recently told the broadcaster PBS“The bilateral security agreement that the President and President Zelenskyj signed underscores this point: We want to help Ukraine acquire this capability. It should be a capability that is based in Ukraine,” said US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor. The deployment from NATO partners Poland and Romania thus seems to be off the table. So while the future pilots learn how to handle the fighter jet, the ground crews must prepare their nests for the birds, like Politico continues writing.

Despite poison in its veins: F-16 is considered the phoenix of the Ukrainian Air Force

This includes the seemingly mundane needs of ensuring that everything from tool kits to spare parts and stands for the parking positions or the armament of the 60 machines that have been transferred is available. And that the crews can tame the beast: almost ten years ago, the North Bavarian Courier described a catastrophe that could cost the Ukrainian crew their lives: “F-16 crash: Rescuers should see a doctor,” the paper headlined – an F-16 fighter jet had crashed near Engelmannsreuth on August 11, 2015. The rescue workers, who had smelled ammonia, had to be examined.

Hydrazine had leaked out, a toxic substance that fuels the F-16’s emergency power generator. This is said to have caused liver damage and kidney dysfunction – the crews also have to learn how to handle this component of the jet; without full protection and respiratory protection, the diva is extremely dangerous for its own people, according to the findings at the time. After all, Ukraine seems to idolize the F-16 as a machine, like the phoenix that rises from the ashes. “At first, when we first got to know the system, it seemed incomprehensible and unrealistic to integrate it into Ukrainian reality,” said “Ihor” to Politico.

“Ihor” is one of the Ukrainian technicians who, alongside the pilots, is working hard to understand the F-16 principle. “Now I understand that it makes work much easier, saves time and is worth continuing if we want to develop as a country, as an air force.”