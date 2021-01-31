The fourth-generation fighter F-15E Strike Eagle showed up with an AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) stealth cruise missile. The corresponding photograph, published by the United States Air Force (Air Force), drew attention to The Drive.

The American edition notes that, probably, “F-15E released AGM-158 to raze the complex of the IS leader (a terrorist organization banned in Russia – approx. “Lenta.ru”) Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria after the raid that led to his death in 2019.

In June 2020, the information and consulting agency Defense Express announced that the AGM-158B JASSM-ER rocket launched from the US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber is capable of reaching Russia without these aircraft entering a controlled anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) S-400 “Triumph” airspace. “Considering the launch range of cruise missiles AGM-158B JASSM-ER in 980 kilometers and AGM-86C [Conventional Air-Launched Cruise Missile] CALCM for more than 1200 kilometers, this is enough to attack the main strategic objects of Russia in the Arctic and parts of Siberia, “- said in the corresponding publication.

According to retired Lieutenant General Aytech Bizhev, who at the same time commented on this point of view, Russia’s air defense systems are capable of shooting down up to 90 percent of targets, including long-range bombers.