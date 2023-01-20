The two main construction companies on the Ibovespa reported operational previews for the fourth quarter of 2022. Cyrela had a 70.9% increase in its total sales compared to the same period of the previous year (2021). The figure went from R$ 1.5 billion to R$ 2.6 billion. The Potential Sales Value (PSV) of launches reached R$ 2.8 billion, an increase of 10.4% on the same basis of comparison. Meanwhile, competitor Eztec saw its sales reach R$ 1.4 billion, up 14% in the accumulated of 2022 compared to 2021. In the fourth quarter, launches reached R$ 294 million in PSV. According to Santander analysts Fanny Oreng, Antonio Castrucci and Matheus Meloni, Cyrela’s numbers were strong. “We highlight that the company has performed solidly amid resilient demand.” On the other hand, they reported that Eztec underperformed. “Launches were 24% below our expectations, while pre-sales were 23% less than expected”, they said.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Oi will no longer disclose projections

Oi informed on Monday (16) that it discontinued the disclosure of its future projections. According to the company, the change is due to “changes in the Brazilian macroeconomic scenario and the consequent counterpart in the competitive environment and in Oi’s financing needs”. The company recalls that discussions with creditors should not be considered as guidance (projections). Tele stated that it will keep shareholders informed on the matter if it takes new positions.

ESG

Ambipar closes joint venture

Ambipar ended its participation in O’Brien’s Brasil, its joint venture with OceanPact, the company informed on Tuesday (17). Environpact will retain 100% of the shares in O’Brien’s Brasil and will change the name of the purchased company to EnvironPact Sustainability and Resilience. Ambipar will receive two installments worth R$ 11 million. The O’Brien’s brand will continue to be used by Ambipar. Implementation is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

MINING

Vale will disburse BRL 7.8 billion to Brumadinho

Vale plans to contribute another BRL 7.8 billion in the recovery of Brumadinho in 2023, said the director of Repair and Territorial Development at the company, Marcelo Klein, in an exclusive interview with Reuters released on Wednesday (18). Of the total amount, R$ 3.9 billion refer to provisions in agreements with authorities, in addition to R$ 1.9 billion in Vale’s own projects outside the agreement. The last BRL 2 billion is for tailings management, infrastructure renovations and maintenance, and dam monitoring.

FINANCIAL

Inter seeks profit of BRL 5 billion for 2027

Inter set a profit target of R$5 billion for 2027, the company informed at Investor Day on Wednesday (18). The presentation estimates that the company will reach 60 million customers in 2027, have a return on equity (ROE) of 30% and an efficiency ratio of 30%. “We look for these indicators to increase our profitability”, communicated the company. The numbers are far from the current ones. In the third quarter of 2022, the number of customers was 22.8 million. The ROE was negative at 1.7% and the financial result was a loss of R$ 29.6 million.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE AUCTION

petrobras takes a ride on the oil HIGH

Petrobras’ PN shares rose 6.15% and ended the trading session on Tuesday (17) at R$ 25.52. The advance happened because of the high price of oil in the international market, the barrel type Brent advanced 1.73% on Tuesday. According to the chief analyst and partner at Harami Research, Fábio Sobreira, the increase is also related to the company’s price in relation to peers. “The company’s value is far below competitors because of political fear and as there was no political noise on Tuesday, the asset rose”, he said. The oil company disclosed that it exceeded its production target of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), reaching 2.684 million.