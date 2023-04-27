He is smiling again, has already played football with friends and has been to a birthday party. But for the same money, his family still sat around his hospital bed, between hope and fear. Because 13-year-old Ezri was knocked down during a robbery at the fair and kicked in the head until he became unconscious.
Sander Sonnemans
Latest update:
09:34
