“Having recently gone through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I suffer from complex mental health problems and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller told trade journal through his representative yesterday. variety. Miller, who identifies as non-binary and wants to be addressed as “them” or “their,” also apologized. “I want to apologize to everyone I have upset about my past behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller was charged last week with a burglary allegedly committed in the state of Vermont in May. Police determined that several bottles of alcoholic beverages had been stolen. After investigation, it was decided to sue Miller. A few days later, the magazine published Rolling Stone revealed that police in Vermont would be looking for a missing mother and three children who would be staying on Miller’s ranch.

The actor has been discredited more often in the past year. Miller was previously arrested twice in the US state of Hawaii. The actor has also been accused of abuse by various women worldwide.

