There Warner Bros. has been the subject of up to the neck controversy in recent months. From the legal drama of Amber Heard at the sudden and unnecessary deletion of Batgirl, the studio doesn’t have the best reputation right now. None of this was helped by Ezra Miller.

The star was brought aboard as the Flash for Justice League and from there he continued to shoot his own solo film. The problem? Well recently Miller was arrested several times following a series of unpleasant public incidents.

Not only were they continually arrested but the DC star has been charged with verbal and physical abuse, soliciting a minor, and more.

Needless to say, none of this gave a good press to the next film by The Flash. And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like she’s going to give up anytime soon.

Recently, some troubling information has surfaced about The Flash star Ezra Miller.

According to their sources, Miller toured the United States carrying at least one pistol and wearing a flak jacket. It seems he did it because he was paranoid of being followed by characters from the FBI or the Ku Klux Klan.

It’s so bad that many of the actor’s neighbors have begun to worry that Miller has really lost touch with reality, even if the reasoning isn’t entirely clear.

An anonymous family friend reported:

I think Ezra is a bit wasted because of fame, wealth, earning potential, whiteness and beauty… it’s really hard to intervene when someone has as many assets as Ezra… when you’re famous, people don’t come and tell you ‘no’. I think these things can be really dangerous.

Some sources believe Miller’s recent behavior is indicative of mental illness. A friend close to him noticed how people who once knew him are suffering:

This is the person I am suffering for now… he has always been different from other people his age, but nothing abnormal. We were really, really good friends. It is really sad.

Surely, even if The Flash will see the release in 2023, we advise not to hope too much to see the actor again later: in fact it seems that Warner Bros. is cutting ties.