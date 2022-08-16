Ezra Millerthe actor who plays The Flash, announced that he will seek treatment to improve his mental health, following his latest arrest for burglary.

Variety, the American weekly dedicated to cinema and popular culture, obtained statements in which the actor assured that his legal problems are due to the complex mental health difficulties he suffers from. However, it is not yet clear where and for how long he will seek help.

“Having recently been through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have started ongoing treatment”he declared.

“I want to apologize to everyone I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”.

We recommend you: Go saving the tickets: We share our 5 most anticipated movies of 2022

Among his long list of crimes is his last arrest in Vermont, where the actor resides, and in which he was accused of stealing alcohol from private properties. He was also arrested in hawaiifor harassment and disturbance of public order, for the latter he paid a fine.

Source: Warner Bros.

The parents of an 18-year-old girl applied for a protection order on the grounds that Miller manipulated her daughter from the age of 12, however she denied it; in April she was accused of hitting a woman in the head.

What will happen to The Flash and Ezra Miller?

Due to the serious legal problems that the actor faces, apparently Warner Bros. consider three options for launching Flash, a film destined to be a success at the box office and that, it seems, is fundamental for the future cinematographic projects of DC.

The first option is that Miller exposes himself through a media interview and provides some kind of explanation about his behavior. The second would be that the launch of Flash do not consider him for any kind of public appearance. And finally, the most fearsome, that it be archived, despite the fact that the film cost more than 200 million dollars.

For its part, David Zaslavthe new head of Warner Bros. stated earlier this month:

“We believe we could build a much stronger long-term and sustainable growth business outside of DC. And as part of that, we’re going to focus on quality. […]. We are not going to release a movie to make a quarter [financiero] […]. The focus is going to be, how do we make each of these movies overall the best they can be?”

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about video games and other topics.