Some friends of the actor Ezra Miller expressed concern for the actor and his mental state. According to them, the protagonist of Flash has entered a state of paranoia. Since he assures that the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan are after him.

The information was shared by the media Business Insider. The beliefs of Ezra Miller make that is traveling the streets of America wearing a bulletproof vest. In addition to that he carries a gun with him at any time, to ward off the pursuers of him.

It should be noted that part of his allegations may be true. Recall that the actor has been a fugitive from justice for a few months. This due to various scandals involving physical and verbal violence. It has even been reported that he is the leader of a cult.

As for your concern about the Ku Klux Klanthe actor had already spoken out against this group. In some posts on his social networks, he threatened to kill them if they did not desist from their customs. Now they have been deleted, but they generated a lot of noise when they came to light.

Some close friends Ezra Miller they told Business Insider that the actor ‘already lost touch with reality‘. They indicated that they were very close with him, but that the person they knew is no longer there. They think he may have some kind of mental illness, but because of his power and money, he has the tools to refuse any help..

The Ezra Miller scandals cast doubt on the premiere of the Flash tape

One of the projects where the actor would appear is the solo tape of Flash. Following the numerous scandals of her interpreter, the film has been delayed several times. According to rumors, Warner Bros. is seriously considering canceling it entirely.

Ezra Miller is the Flash of cinema for DC Comics | Source: Warner Bros.

However, during the recent call with investors from Warner, its new CEO indicated that Flash still on the way. Perhaps they decide to release it due to the enormous investment it represented. Although they may want to get away from Ezra Miller and his scandals in the future.

