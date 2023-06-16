Inspired by classic superhero films, Argentine director Andy Muschietti (“It”) gave “The Flash” a nostalgic air, a film that opens on June 16 amid endless problems with the authorities by of its leading actor, Ezra Miller.

“I wanted to do justice to the influences of the cinema that marked me (…) and one of the aspects of the emotion was to look back and appeal a little to those nostalgic feelings,” the filmmaker told EFE in an interview about the film based on the DC Comics universe, franchise owned by Warner Bros.

Both the version of Superman created by Richard Doner in 1978 and Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989 served as inspiration for Muschietti when materializing this film, which he portrays in a “very personal” way. the story of the fastest man in the world: Barry Allen, aka “The Flash.”

The fiction follows the adventures of a lonely, impatient and insecure Allen on his journey to the past to save his mother. In doing so he has to face the consequences of trying to control fate and accept that loss is inevitable.

His actions will lead him to travel through different multiverses where he lives with different versions of Batman, such as Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

While Muschietti shows off cameos ranging from the iconic Superman, played by Christopher Reeve, to Burton’s “man of steel,” which Nicolas Cage never got to star in.

However, the legal problems that Miller has gone through in recent years blur that hero figure and have overshadowed the film’s debut, which has already been praised by some specialized critics.

The actor has been plunged into a spiral of controversy since a video of him circulated on the internet in 2020 in which he was seen suffocating a young woman in Iceland. Two years later he was accused of burglary in a house in Vermont (northeast US) and was also arrested twice in Hawaii.

“We had the opportunity to shoot with Ezra for 138 days during which he gave us everything as a person and as a professional actor. He has now said that he is undergoing treatment and he is taking it very seriously. We support him 100%,” said Barbara Muschietti, producer of the tape.

Along these lines, the film’s director has also publicly stated that he has no intention of changing the Flash’s interpreter in the hypothetical scenario of a second film, assuring that no actor could surpass Miller’s performance.

TERROR, HUMOR AND SUPERPRODUCTIONS

This is the first foray into superhero cinema for Andy Muschietti, who had previously focused, above all, on the horror genre with “Mama” (2013) or different versions of “It” (2017 and 2019), the macabre clown created by Stephen King.

But the Argentine did not renounce the dark cut that this type of film usually presents for this reason, as he assured that, at least, he managed to contribute “a drop of terror” in this film.

In addition, the filmmaker confessed that “The Flash” was “a fun challenge” that “trained” him in the world of blockbusters and that led him to explore a visual language with which he had never worked.

LATIN ESSENCE AND THE COLORADO CHAPULIN

The film also has a touch of humor that the production company explained was the result of the Latino superhero influences on Mexican television in the 1970s.

“We grew up with the Chapulín Colorado (Roberto Gómez Bolaños, “Chespirito”), a hero we cannot forget, so humor could not be missing,” mentioned Bárbara Muschietti.

But the Hispanic essence in “The Flash” is also present with the actress of Colombian roots Sasha Calle, who gives life to Supergirl, and the Spanish Maribel Verdú, who plays Barry Allen’s mother.

“Maribel is a sweetheart, Andy and Bárbara too. It was incredible to make my first film and speak in ‘Spanglish’ (Spanish and English). Latino people have a special familiarity,” Calle told EFE.

Without blond hair, or a miniskirt outfit, Calle assures that the Supergirl she represents is different, but that she maintains the main values ​​of the superheroine.

“We don’t change her much, we have always seen her as an alien full of love and hope, who protects the people she loves and no matter what universe, multiverse or comic she is in, she is that way,” the actress concluded.

