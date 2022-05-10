Ezra Miller He returned to the big screen with “Fantastic Animals 3″ and, despite the constant delays, he still has an appointment pending with his fans in “The Flash”, the solo installment of the speedster hero. However, his latest arrest in Hawaii, added to other recent controversies, has endangered his continuity within Warner Bros.

Ezra Miller returned to star in a controversial made in Huawaii. Photo: TMZ

According to a recent report from the ScreenGeek portal, the aforementioned studio would be considering firing the actor, even having it in mind to replace him with Dylan O’Brienfamous for titles like “Teen wolf”, “Love and monsters”, “The maze runner” and other productions.

This information has gained even more strength when it was retweeted by Daniel Richtman, a well-known insider who is credited with several leaks that became true shortly after.

Daniel Richtman retweeted ScreenGeek’s report on a potential replacement for Ezra Miller. Photo: Twitter

Although at one point the option of Grant Gustin, who plays Flash in The CW’s Arrowverse, became popular, it was speculated that WB did not postulate him within their alternatives because they would seek to reprise the role of the DCEU with a totally new actor.

For now, it is not known what the final decision of the producer will be. However, it is possible that he finally decides to leave Miller aside, as happened with Johnny Depp in “Fanstatic beasts”, and then announce the casting of Mads Mikkelsen, when the notorious case of Amber Heard became the subject of controversy.

In fact, heard It could also be replaced in the DCEU, since Forbes slipped the possible entry of Emilia Clarke as Mera in the character’s next appearances, for which these types of changes would be common on the part of Warner Bros.

Amber Heard would also have been fired by Warner Bros. Photo: composition/AFP/Warner

How old is Ezra Miller?

Ezra Miller is currently 29 years old and was born on September 30, 1992 in New Jersey, United States.