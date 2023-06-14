Ezra Miller made a public appearance for the first time in nearly two years on Monday night, attending the Los Angeles premiere of “Flash” of DC Studios. The actor, who has been embroiled in controversy, spoke openly about the misconduct allegations against him and various legal issues, addressing fans and many industry players at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns “they” and “them,” made a grand gesture recognizing Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Film Group heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, and those responsible for DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, for “their grace, discernment and care in the context of my life. And for making this moment possible.”

After an escalating series of incidents, Miller was charged with aggravated robbery in Vermont in 2022 after police investigated his involvement in a burglary of a private residence. His troubles began in 2020 after a video was released in which Miller appeared to be strangling a woman outside a bar in Iceland. No charges were filed.

The actor was also arrested twice in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller pleaded not guilty to one count of disorderly conduct in the Hawaii case and paid a $500 fine. The harassment charge was dismissed. Miller received a warm welcome at the premiere of “Flash“, presented by its director Andy Muschietti.

“I love you, teacher,” Miller told the filmmaker. “I think you’re amazing and I think your work is monumental.”

The studio announced in advance that the Los Angeles premiere would be Miller’s only promotional engagement for the film. They walked the red carpet and did not participate in traditional on-camera interviews or print interviews. Miller’s co-star in “Flash“, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez attended the event, as did Jessica Chastain, a Muschietti collaborator on “It: Chapter 2“.

“Flash” will be released on Friday in the United States. Despite euphoric reactions to its debut screening at this year’s CinemaCon and being hailed internally as one of the best superhero movies ever made, initial screenings indicate that “Flash” could gross just $70 million in its opening weekend, a less than outstanding figure.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: I no longer trust what the forecasts or critics say, they said that Mario it was going to be lousy, they said that Beast Wars it was very good and then, when it came out, they bombed it, but more than anything… many of the “specialized press” say that Fast X It’s a good movie and you can’t trust anyone who thinks that.