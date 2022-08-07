The problems circulating Ezra Miller they don’t stop, and instead get weirder and weirder. Now, this time the actor is accused of having formed a sect in 2020, and of having verbally and physically assaulted an 18-year-old girl at the time.

According to a report by Business InsiderMiller created the cult during his stay in Reykjavik, Iceland, which was held in an Airbnb, and filled with “Icelandic artists, expats, and spiritual confidants.” Along with this, it is mentioned that the actor emitted spiritual monologues, and claimed to possess supernatural powers, requesting that guests participate in meditations and rituals together. This was what a 23-year-old commented, who witnessed the interpreter of Flash in the DCEU constantly get angry:

“I was a bit traumatized for a while. It was one of the strangest days I have ever experienced.”

As if that were not enough, Sara Jumping Eagle and Chase Iron Eyes allege in court documents that Tokata Iron Eyes, 18, was verbally and physically abused by Miller after being affected by grooming by the actor for six years. The girl’s parents say the actor first met Tokata in 2016, when she was just 12 years old, when the four of them were involved in the fight against the Dakota Access pipeline.

This is not new information, since this news was released in early June, and here you can learn more about it. One thing that is new, however, is that, according to legal documents filed by Tokata’s parents seen by Insider, in April, family and friends of Miller and Tokata, as well as Warner Bros., discussed the possibility of perform an intervention. Nevertheless, the company and Miller’s mother, Marta, reportedly called it off.

Despite all these problems, Warner Bros. is still going with the movie Flash. In related topics, you can learn more about the Ezra Miller scandals here. Similarly, the actor did not fight with Austin Butler.

Via: Variety