It is not at all new that Ezra Miller He has become a controversial figure, since a few months ago he was accused of certain crimes that took place in Hawaii. On his part, reports followed that he keeps many weapons in his private ranch, a place where there are children who could follow the influences of the eccentric character.

According to a new report, Miller you think you are being followed by him FBI and the Ku Klux Klanthe first because several parents and young people have accused the actor of constantly manipulating minors, and the second because Miller published a video earlier this year demanding that members of this sect start murdering each other. Which is why he now wears bulletproof vests and guns everywhere.

Tokata Iron Eyes, an 18-year-old male traveling with Miller whose parents filed for a restraining order against the star, called the bulletproof vest “a fashionable security measure in response to actual attacks and death threats received.”

To that is added that Miller he gave group meditations and claimed to possess supernatural powers, as if he were the Flash in real life. He also paid for his fans’ food, lodging and marijuana, and once gave a musician the equivalent of $1,500 for his birthday.

Ezra was super manipulative. They had us all under his finger. They were able to twist and pull everything I thought I knew about the world. This confirmed one of the victims. Reading about leaders who promised spiritual or material wealth while separating people from family, she realized that this was exactly what her follower was doing with her. Ezra. This led to confusion with a sect.

Perhaps all these events are generating the possible cancellation of the next movie Flash.

Via: Consequence Film