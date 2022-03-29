Ezra Millerthe star best known for playing Barry Allen in DC Justice League films and more recently The Flash, is arrested for assault in Hawaii for hitting a 32-year-old man with a microphone.

Miller, 29, was arrested shortly after midnight on Monday 28 Marchwhen patrol officers responded to a report of an agitated client in Hilo, according to the Hawaii County Police Department said in a press release.

3-28-22 Vermont Visitor Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hilo https://t.co/12RMQ3eckH – Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) March 29, 2022

As reported by Hawai News Now, Ezra Miller was arrested for assault in a karaoke bar. According to a report released by the portal TheWrap Miller would have started:

screaming obscenities and at one point he grabbed the microphone of a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke… and then lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.

Despite repeated warnings from the owner of the bar, Miller would later paid a $ 500 bail before being released.

This isn’t the first time Miller has found himself in trouble with the law. In April 2020, a video was released online in which the actor was intent on assaulting a woman in Reykjavik, in Iceland. Although the episode aroused numerous controversies, the actor did not end up under investigation and everything was soon forgotten.

For the moment, there seems to have been no further judicial aftermath on the matter. It is not yet known whether these events will lead Warner Bros to implement gods serious measures against the plaintiff ahead of the release of the next DCEU film The Flash and the new chapter in the Fantastic Beasts saga, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, in which he plays the role of Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore. Here you can find our impressions on the trailer of the film, which will be released in Italian cinemas on 13 April this year.