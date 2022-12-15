In case of ezra miller it continues to evolve. After a couple of months in silence, a trial was recently held where the actor is accused of robbery with burglary. In this case, Miller pleaded not guilty, for which he now faces a sentence of 26 years in jail.

According to Deadline, Miller faces up to 26 years in prison and more than $2,000 in fines if convicted.. For those who don’t remember, the actor was accused earlier this year of stealing three bottles of alcohol from the pantry of one of his neighbors.

Because he was ordered to stay away from his neighbor, Isaac Winokur, whose home the actor allegedly entered, and Vermont resident Aiden Early, Miller did not physically attend his trial. According to the conditions of release of the actor, this includes having contact with people in writing, by telephone or through a third party.

Now we can only wait and see how this case evolves. On related topics, these are Ezra Miller’s statements about the robbery. In the same way, the actor apologizes.

Considering that we are talking about a renowned actor, it is very likely that his prison sentence is not that great. While the possibility of him spending time behind bars is not ruled out, it won’t be 26 years.

Via: Deadline