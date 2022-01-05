In recent days the rumor began to circulate that the movie of The Flash would erase all contributions from Zack snyder to him DCEU, including Ben affleck What Batman Y Henry cavill What Superman. Because the future of these two actors is uncertain in this cinematic universe, the idea did not sound like something so far-fetched but now the very Ezra Miller has come out to deny them.

Via Reddit, a user shared a screenshot of a conversation they had with Miller, who denied that The Flash go to completely remove the Snyderverse from DC Comics.

“There is no power or force in any known metaverse that wants or can erase the incredible work of Zack Snyder. You can use that phrase. Take it to the bank, to the press, to schools, to the military, and to any other pillar of capitalism that I am forgetting because it happens that when you think about a lot of things, you always forget one. “

So as you can see, the scarlet speedster has no intention of eliminating everything Snyder built for him DCEU, but surely that the theories are not going to stop here. After all, the presence of Affleck and Michael Keaton in this film they uncover a lot of possibilities.

The Flash hits theaters on November 4, 2022. In case you missed it, here you can see its first trailer courtesy of DC FanDome of 2021.

Editor’s note: I’m intrigued by The Flash because I think it will give us a good look at the future of the DCEU. We do not know exactly what will happen to future DC Comics projects, but the current state of this cinematic universe is a disaster and this movie could correct it.

Via: Hypebeast