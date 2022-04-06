In case you weren’t aware, last week it was revealed that Ezra Miller, actor who plays Flash at DCEU, had been arrested in Hawaii after harassing a couple in a bar. It seems that his actions will not only have legal consequences, but his career as an actor is also in danger.

After news of his arrest broke, executives at Warner they had an emergency meeting to determine whether or not they would go ahead with all the projects in which he is involved Millerthis obviously, including the film of Flash which was recently delayed until 2023, as well as any other production in which the actor participates.

For now, the fate of Miller hangs on a thread and it seems that the upper echelons of Warner they haven’t come to a decision yet, but if true, then they would have to find a replacement to play the new Flash. I mean, this isn’t like something that complicated, especially with the multiverse thing going on, but it would definitely be weird to have to say goodbye to Miller even before the premiere of his film.

Publisher’s note: We have seen that lately the big studios no longer tolerate this type of behavior, so the chances that Miller is going to be fired are extremely high. After all, these actors and the characters they play should be an ideal role model for children and obviously, getting arrested is not a good thing.

Via: ScreenRant