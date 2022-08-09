Ezra Miller adds another crime to his long list. The actor, who plays The Flash in the movies of the DC universe, has been denounced for breaking into a house. According to the police report, collected by the magazine Variety, Vermont State Police (USA) were notified of a report of a robbery at a residence at 5:55 p.m. local time on May 1. Police discovered that several bottles of alcohol had been removed from the premises while the owners were not present. After collecting statements and viewing surveillance videos, they have found enough evidence to charge Miller with burglary of a vacant home. The agents notified the accusation on August 7. It is estimated that the interpreter, popular for his participation in the saga fantastic animals, He has a fortune of four million dollars, according to the Web Celebrity Net Worth.

This is the latest scandal of one of the most promising stars in Hollywood, a 29-year-old actor in low hours who in recent months has accumulated more entries in his mugshot than in IMDb. Each new complaint against him is shaping a disturbing story: the fall from grace of Miller, who has gone from generational idol to hallucinated guru new age in just two years. The new robbery charges are the least alarming, these are added to accusations of kidnapping, harassment and intimidation of minors and of having created a strange sect around his figure.

Ezra Miller was one of the most interesting and eccentric actors in the new Hollywood. His participation in two cult films (We need to talk about Kevin Y The advantages of being an outcast) gave him some notoriety. In the interviews he was original and unique, he declared himself as a non-binary gender person, concerned about social injustice, the oppression of minorities and environmentalism. He talked about his polyamory group or raising goats on his farm with the same ease with which he promoted the movie of the day. His appearances on the red carpet made him a fashion icon, but Miller didn’t just wear the best suits, his appearances had something of a performatic and theatrical quality.

He could appear in makeup at the premiere of The Justice League in Beijing, appearing at a Saint Laurent fashion show in leopard print shorts with the word SLUT (harlot, in English) scrawled on the cheek with lipstick or at the Met gala with five photorealistic eyes painted in such a way that her face looked like a kaleidoscope.

A couple of years ago the actor’s eccentricity began to take on a strange turn. In April 2020, a fan danced with him in a bar in Iceland and Miller grabbed her by the neck and wrestled her to the ground.. Someone recorded a video of the incident and it went viral, assuming the first stain on his image. It wouldn’t be the only one.

Now you know, thanks to an investigation of Insider, that during his stay in Iceland, Miller drew attention for his “putrid stench” and for walking “barefoot through the frigid streets of Reykjavik, revealing long, pointed fingernails and what appeared to be an infected foot wound.” According to several witnesses, he gathered a group of people in an Airbnb they rented in the Kópavogur suburb, with one visitor comparing the atmosphere to that of a commune. “I felt that everyone was hypnotized,” he declared to Insider. “Between Miller’s impromptu commune, his monologues about spirituality, and his emotional outbursts, rumors began to circulate in Reykjavik that the star was leading a cult,” the magazine notes.

To follow the police trail of Miller, you have to make a geographical jump to Hawaii. There he had a second, equally strange altercation. She got into a fight with a couple at karaoke where she grabbed the microphone for singing a Lady Gaga song. ended up in jail, but a friend paid the bail. A few days later, this friend reported the actor for threats. In all, Ezra Miller had 10 run-ins with police during the couple of months he spent in Hawaii.

It is easy to follow in the footsteps of the interpreter based on his police record and his latest complaints place him in Stamford, Vermont. Here he has a farm where he plants marijuana, practices free love and retains, according to the relatives of those affected, several young women who idolize him in a bizarre situation that the complainants define as “a terrifying situation typical of a sect.”

According to an investigation by rolling stone In June, Miller has been housing a 25-year-old mother and her three children, ages one to five, on her ranch. The father of the minors would have denounced the facts for understanding that it is not a safe environment. The magazine assures that there are videos where up to eight weapons are seen scattered around the house, some stacked among piles of stuffed animals.

Equally disturbing is the story of another of the inhabitants of his ranch. In early June, the parents of 18-year-old Iron Eyes denounced him for preventing them from seeing her daughter. The actor met her in 2016 at a demonstration against the construction of an oil pipeline on Sioux land, when he was 23 years old and she was 12. Since then he has financed her studies and has invited her to premieres and red carpets of his films. Last June, the young woman’s parents denounced that she manipulated, intimidated and endangered the physical integrity of her daughter during the last four years. Her parents accuse Miller of influencing her decision to come out as non-binary transgender. The minor offers a vision opposed to that of her parents, whom she accuses of being transphobes.

All these complaints and investigations paint a turbulent and complex picture of an actor who seems plagued by mental and substance abuse problems. But the contradictory versions and the lack of evidence prevent creating a solid story.

Throughout the arrests and controversies, the question has persisted as to whether the Flash solo will either be canceled or released in theaters next year. This was going to be one of the great bets of the DC universe, but the pandemic and the Miller scandals have been altering its release date. Many feared its cancellation in light of the latest news. However, last week, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reiterated that Flash is still underway while announcing the cancellation of bat-woman. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.