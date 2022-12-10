The members of the Ezra Collective are something like the Tenenbaums of jazz. A small collection of geniuses born in the nineties who, thanks to the London organization Tomorrow’s Warriors, a sort of inclusive talent laboratory that shelters and trains black musicians, women musicians and anyone who does not have enough money to do so, took off until end up playing for artist and filmmaker Steve McQueen.

What happened in that learning center was not just that they found each other, but that they grew as a collective and as a band so dizzyingly that, six years later, they are leading a kind of underground movement determined to bring jazz back to the people. To de-intellectualize it and take it to the dance floor. How? Mixing it with the afrobeathip hop, soul, gospel and even, on their bright and expansive second album, Where I’m Meant To Be (Partisan / Pias), Caribbean sounds, “Afro-Cuban”, in the words of bassist Tobi Koleoso, their spokesman for a day, better known as TJ.

He wears a kind of lilac fakir turban on his head. Behind him is a window with no view. He’s in London, in his office, he says, when he picks up the video call. In church, he says he too. On his Twitter profile he defines himself as “Christian and from Arsenal”. He grew up in North London and ended up being a musician by accident. “With my brother it was different. At the age of three he was already playing the drums in an incredible way. We were always clear that he would be a musician. I, on the other hand, did not know what he wanted. I had a rock band in high school. Back then I liked the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys. I’m the only Ezra who hasn’t studied music. I went to university, but I studied Physiotherapy. Then one day I realized that I could make people happy like this, that I could serve the world like this. I think it’s important to have a purpose. Give meaning to what you do. The passion is not as important as the sense when you dedicate yourself to this, ”he explains.

His brother is Femi Koleoso (also Gorillaz drummer), the leader of the band. Those who complete it are Joe Armon-Jones on keyboard, trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi and James Mollison on tenor sax. Where I’m Meant To Be is what happened after everything took off and stopped. “The confinement and the pandemic sent us back home when it seemed that we were unstoppable. It was like someone hit a huge pause button,” says TJ. His first record You Can’t Steal My Joy (2019), recorded in a day and a half, was being praised everywhere, and his performance at Glastonbury was said to have taken jazz to a place it had never been before. “This genre is an ongoing conversation, which perhaps has been doing nothing but looking back for too long. It’s okay to pay tribute to your predecessors and play songs from 50 years ago, but it’s also okay to bring something new. With Tomorrow’s Warriors they gave us permission to be a part of that talk. To continue it, in our own way ”, he assures.

“You don’t have to celebrate destiny because destiny never arrives. You have to celebrate the trip ”, advises the bassist of the band

The way in which they are making jazz grow and expand has a lot to do with what happens in songs like ‘Victory Dance’ or, why not, ‘Welcome to my World’, two hymns —the first one more salsa, more afrobeat the second—in which jazz is the palette on which they superimpose, or explode, an always happy collection of genres. “The album itself is a celebration of who we are, and the path we’re on, the very journey that is the very idea of ​​being alive. We live in a world where we never stop comparing ourselves to others. Social networks make us spend the day wishing we were somewhere else, or being someone else. But what about who we are, and where we are? You don’t have to celebrate destiny because destiny never comes. You have to celebrate the trip. Put away the bad vibes. Darkness. The sadness. That’s what the sound of Ezra Collective is about”, says Koleoso.

The way in which these little universes with the appearance of a song are composed, and at times, a narrative piece of effervescent jam sessions, has changed. And at the same time he hasn’t done it, says TJ, responsible for, among others, the enveloping song sung by Emeli Sandé, ‘Siesta’, pure contained furor. “It hasn’t changed in the sense that we are aware of being a collective made up of individuals who conceive music in a very different way. And each of us composes separately. What happens then when we get to the studio is that other people improve the parts that we are not so good at. That is to say, I can do a complete song, with not only my bass, but also the drums, the melody, everything. And when we arrive, everything changes when we share it ”, he explains. And how has it changed? “It has changed in the amount of time we can dedicate to it. And the resources. We recorded the first EP in four hours. This album, in two weeks. And I know it’s little, but for us it’s a lot, ”he replies.

“The genre is ascending, it is about to explode. Its time has finally come again”, says bassist Tobi Koleoso

Growing up in London, he says, has opened his mind. It is open to anyone. “The number of cultures that coexist in London allows you to grow up without prejudice and open to everything,” she says. That jazz has never been particularly fashionable in the city like punk, or britpop, does not mean that it is not about to be now. “Jazz is on the rise right now, it’s about to explode, I think its time has finally come again,” she says with a smile. “Human beings need music. Direct. And that’s what changes over time. The kind of live that people want to hear. The one that predominates is the music that is considered to be fashionable. And people who listened to rock in the eighties now listen to jazz. No gender ever dies. As long as you can hear it, stay alive. And it takes its place based on the moment we live in, ”she says. What is clear is that Where I’m Meant To Bean album that will be presented in Spain on February 1 (Madrid) and February 2 (Barcelona), could be partly to blame for it.

Partisan / Pias

