After the ‘double’ of races in Portimao and Jerez, the MotoGP recorded another ‘double’ that is much less exciting from a competitive point of view and definitely worrying for the future of the category and its credibility. On the occasion of the test Monday in Andalusia, the indiscretion according to which the Suzuki is close to leaving the premier class of the World Championship again at the end of 2022.

Yesterday, however, the case related to uneven front tire pressures opened, a problem that the General Manager of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall’Igna in an extraordinary press conference dedicated to the issue he immediately ‘deflated’ the controversy, underlining that all participants are aware of the fact that it is currently not possible to clearly monitor the pressure of the front tires and that the MSMA is working to develop a system reliable monitoring for 2023.

Carmelo EzpeletaDorna’s number one, has even defined one “Thunder” – or rather nonsense, or nonsense – this ‘case’ pressures, echoing in its own way therefore to Dall’Igna, who instead explained with tangible arguments why actually affirming that Francesco Bagnaia won at Jerez with an irregular pressure is a nonsense.

Guest in a live Twitter of the Spanish journalist Nico Abad Ezpeleta also gave an important preview on the topic goodbye Suzuki: “Tomorrow Suzuki will issue a press release”adding that Hamamatsu’s house was actually through that official note he will show his will to leave MotoGP at the end of 2022, a decision that cannot be taken unilaterally as Dorna itself reiterated last week.