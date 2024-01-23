Ezpeleta silences Ducati: “Right concessions for Yamaha and Honda”

Concessions poorly digested

There is no doubt that the Ducati has not exactly accepted the new system willingly concessions in force from the beginning of 2024, which provides great advantages for the most advanced manufacturers in terms of tests, developments to be brought to the track and engines to be used. Even during the presentation of the GP24, Gigi Dall'Igna – general director of the Borgo Panigale racing department – revealed a certain dissatisfaction with the handicap with which the world champion brand will have to start.

Ezpeleta responds to Ducati

During an interview given to the Spaniards of BrandDorna's number one – Carmelo Ezpeleta – spoke precisely on this topic: “The Covid-19 pandemic has caused much more damage to Japanese brands. Japan stopped completely, while in Europe they continued to work and this led to some differences. On the current concessions I am sure that these teams will return to the front and I find them right, because in the past when Honda and Yamaha were world champions, they did the same thing“.

The Spaniard continued: “When they won the World Cup they were generous enough to allow concessions other brands, which have exploited them to become competitive again and we are talking about Ducati, Suzuki, KTM and Aprilia“.

Conclusion on the number of races: “The MotoGP limit is 22 GPs, because we think it is the correct number and because we have an agreement with teams and manufacturers. I honestly believe that no more races should be held, but I believe that reducing the number is equally incorrect. In Spain after 2027 I think we will no longer have four races”and on Marc Marquez: “This is one of the best drivers in history. Obviously in MotoGP we miss him, but I'm absolutely sure that he will be competitive.”